ENCINITAS — A body was found in a creek bed near Moonlight Beach this morning.

A passer-by spotted the dead person in Cottonwood Creek Watershed and described only as male, near the intersection of Second and West B streets in Encinitas about 9:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes, Lt. Dave Perkins said.