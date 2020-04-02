Bliss 101: A treasure of beauty at this magical Coast Highway gem

Located along the 101 in Encinitas, Bliss 101 offers up coastal living-style furnishings in a classy and sophisticated environment. Specializing in responsibly-sourced, repurposed, and fair-trade furniture as well as unique art by local artists, Bliss 101 is quite often described as “the happiest place on earth” due to its convivial and knowledgeable staff—a collective of personalities and professionals that strive to take fair trade and green economics to the next level.

In doing its part locally, Bliss 101 supports artists, photographers and jewelry makers from down the street and around the corner. What’s more, there is always something new every time you visit.

These novel experiences—must-see events such as artist pop-ups, meet and greets, book signings and more—foster a community that is engaging, eye-opening and insightful. Current owner Maila Bolen has sought to build on former owner Helen Zelde’s family-oriented community.

Bliss 101’s walls are adorned with local art from popular artists, and the showroom is always changing with the seasons. Perfect for anyone who has done a recent remodel or may be considering refurnishing a home with his/her tax return, Bliss 101 searches far and wide to bring in furniture and home goods made with reclaimed materials.

“We believe that the way we spend our money affects the world, so we are striving to be a socially-conscious gallery with accessible art and handicrafts, handmade with love straight from the artisan to you,” said Bolen. “We feature eco-friendly materials, reclaimed-wood furniture, locally-made jewelry, and organic bath and body lines.”

Amongst many other items, retired telephone poles from Brazil are transformed into coffee tables, bed frames and benches. Bliss 101, located at 553 S. Coast Hwy 101 in Encinitas, hopes that doing its small part will carry on into the lives of others.

“We are thrilled to have such a tight-knit relationship with local artists and other members of our community,” noted Bolen. “We are truly hopeful that our company mission serves the public well and continues to move our community forward in such a positive and creative way.”

Ultimately, the community extends its hearts to your home and then back out into the lives of others, helping everyone reach BLISS.

Bliss 101 is offering Coast News readers a special 20% off any special orders of its new outdoor furniture line during April. Readers are encouraged to stop by for a sneak peek new offerings for Spring/Summer.

“I am so excited about our new Spring outdoor line,” stated Bolen. “It is perfect for Southern California and all of us who are constantly expanding our living space into our yards. I know our customers are going to love it as much as we do.”

Bliss 101 has in-house design expertise and offers customized advice for clients at no charge.

Don’t forget to take Bliss 101 up on their FREE 30-minute design consultation . You can reach them via email at info@bliss101.com or by phone at (760) 487-1900.