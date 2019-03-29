Blakespear, community leaders travel to Mexico City for Binational Delegation

REGION — A delegation of almost 100 community and business leaders from San Diego and Baja California will sojourn to Mexico City this weekend for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 14th annual Binational Delegation, the chamber announced yesterday.

The 95-member delegation’s first visit to Mexico City under the new Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presidential administration will include discussions with Mexican leaders and representatives from federal agencies regarding economic and diplomatic ties, the recently signed United States-Mexico Canada Agreement, border infrastructure projects, and a multi-agency agreement to resolve pollution concerns in the Tijuana River Valley.



According to the chamber, it is the only regional chamber of commerce to lead annual binational delegation trips to the U.S. and Mexico capital cities, with this weekend’s trip marking the largest such delegation to venture to Mexico City.



Notable delegates include San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Tijuana Interim Mayor Eduardo Torres, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas, National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo Solis, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox, Mexican Consul General, Ambassador Marcela Celorio and Sue Saarnio, U.S. Consulate General, Tijuana.



“In the last few years, we have built a strong foundation with Mexico’s leadership, and there is now an understanding of our region’s opportunities, obstacles, and economic potential,” Chamber President and CEO Jerry Sanders said. “We look forward to building on that foundation and forging relationships with the new presidential administration — and showing how Cali-Baja continually puts collaboration above rhetoric and works together.”

The trip will run from Sunday, March 31, through Wednesday, April 3.