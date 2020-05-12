Bike to Work Day event canceled due to COVID-19

REGION —The San Diego Association of Governments has canceled its 30th Annual Bike to Work Day, originally scheduled for this Thursday.

“SANDAG is committed to protecting all potential Bike to Work Day participants, staff, and volunteers,” an association statement said. “After careful consideration and to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the region, the SANDAG iCommute team has decided to officially postpone their biggest annual event until next year.”

The event is scheduled to return next year, and instead of the in-person commuting event this year, SANDAG will focus on providing digital resources for bike commuting and education and launching a new Shared Streets pilot program.

“There’s no time like the present to get outside and jump on your bike,” SANDAG Vice Chair and Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear said. “The SANDAG iCommute program is working hard to support biking and walking as a form of exercise and an alternative to get to and from work. While there are fewer cars on the road, take advantage of the opportunity to try bike commuting for shorter trips. Habits established during this unusual time can lead to a healthier lifestyle.”

On Thursday, SANDAG will host a webinar for people to learn essential skills for bike commuting, including how to ride safely and legally, route planning strategies and valuable tips to make bike commuting more comfortable and enjoyable.

Blakespear will make welcoming remarks and update participants about the San Diego regional bike network.

Interested parties can register for the webinar at iCommuteSD.com/bike.

SANDAG is also launching the Shared Streets pilot program this month. It will provide up to $5,000 to each of the 18 cities and the county of San Diego for temporary improvements that create safe and healthy spaces for people to bike, walk, run, scoot and more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are open now, and due by May 22. Visit sandag.org/SharedStreets to learn more.