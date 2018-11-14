Bhat-Patel, Hamilton, Sanchez hold leads as vote counts wind down

REGION — Slowly the gap closed and then what looked like possible defeat is now appearing to be more like a victory.

Priya Bhat-Patel, the political neophyte, has inched her way past Corrine Busta in the highly competitive race for the District 3 seat on the Carlsbad City Council. As of Wednesday, Bhat-Patel held a 117-vote advantage, although ballots are still outstanding.

Meanwhile, the results for Barbara Hamilton have taken the same path as she now leads Tracy Carmichael in District 1. Hamilton once trailed by 53 votes, but now leads by 56.

And even though Councilwoman Cori Schumacher lost by a significant margin to incumbent Mayor Matt Hall, the makeup of the council is on the verge of one of its most dramatic swings ever.

Should Bhat-Patel and Hamilton maintain their leads and win, the balance of power on the council will appear to shift to an agenda and means of conducting business opposite of Hall and what has traditionally been for the city.

In Oceanside, incumbents Esther Sanchez and Chuck Lowery have also been locked in a close battle in their District 1 race. Lowery took an election night lead, but Sanchez has rallied over the past week to take a slim 73-vote lead.

In other election news —