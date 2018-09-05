Beyond Botox: Regenerative medicine changes the face of aesthetics

We all want to look and feel our best—to radiate health, vitality, and happiness into the world. When we look in the mirror, we don’t want to see the changes of aging, sun damage, acne scars, or hair loss—we want to see the best natural version of ourselves.

Increasingly, regenerative medicine is giving us the opportunity to do just that. As it has revolutionized the world of medicine, regenerative medicine is changing the face of aesthetics.

Stand-alone traditional aesthetic procedures, such as Botox and hyaluronic acid fillers, can be degenerative, temporary, and unnatural—damaging fragile local microcirculation, obscuring facial expression, and requiring frequent re-treatments.

To answer these concerns, a new palette of regenerative options is

emerging:

• platelet therapies (PRP/PRF);

• micro- and nano-fat injections;

• umbilical cord, cord blood, and amniotic

tissue-derived cellular therapies;

• and exosome

preparations.

These regenerative treatments can hypercharge your own healing systems, reversing the signs of aging and creating long-lasting improvements in skin quality and hair loss.

As is true in other fields, starting early is key to slowing degeneration, reversing sun damage, and supporting natural collagen and elastin. Simple, natural therapies—such as PRP microneedling using your own platelets—optimizes skin quality, smooths acne scarring, and maintains your healthy glow by improving microcirculation and building collagen.

For deeper lines and more advanced degeneration, the skillful blending of regenerative platelet and micro-/nano-fat therapies with traditional non-surgical and structural options such as PDO threads adds lift and support to the regenerating tissues, producing subtle, natural results.

Advanced non-surgical hair loss regenerative therapy is also optimized through multilevel processes combining platelets, growth factors, and cellular therapies with more traditional topicals and infrared therapies.

As a regenerative specialist, Dr. Bunyak brings her years of experience in cellular and regenerative therapy to the skin level, helping her patients not only feel boundless, but look it as well.

For more information about truly regenerative aesthetics offerings, visit www.feelboundless.com.