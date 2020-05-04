Beaches in Solana Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad reopen for exercise

REGION — City beaches in Solana Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad will reopen in limited fashion today along with state beaches in Torrey Pines and Carlsbad.

Beachgoers will be allowed to run and walk on the sand, as well as surf, swim, kayak and paddleboard in the ocean. Group gatherings, parking in lots and lying down on the beach are still prohibited.

Parks and trails in the city of Carlsbad will also reopen today at 2 p.m. for walking, running and sitting on the grass. Parking lots at the parks will be open at half-capacity.

The Lake Poway Recreation Area opened to the public Sunday and will resume regular hours of 6 a.m. to sunset today, city officials said.

Parking lots at Lake Poway will open to half capacity and boating is not allowed, officials said. The playground will remain closed and active sports are limited to people within the same household.

County health officials on Sunday reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and one death, raising the county’s totals to 3,927 cases and 139 fatalities.

The latest fatality is an 81-year-old woman who had underlying medical conditions, the county reported.

Of the 2,277 tests reported to the county on Saturday, 4% were positive new cases.

The county is working to increase its testing with a goal of 5,200 tests a day, according to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

“While state and federal guidelines call for ‘robust testing,’ there is no hard and fast rule for the exact number,” Fletcher said Sunday. “We’ve chosen to use a Harvard study to identify our goal: 5,200 tests per day in San Diego County. We’re working with our new testing task force to meet that goal.”

The total number of hospitalized patients is 828, and 266 had to be placed in intensive care, the county reported.

Among the confirmed cases, 49% were female and 51% male, with seven reported as unknown gender.

The estimated number of recovered patients was reported at 2,129. State public health authorities are opening testing locations throughout the county starting Tuesday. The initial locations will be at Grossmont College, the former Sears building in Chula Vista and the county’s North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido. Testing is by appointment only by calling 888-634-1123, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mandatory face-covering health orders are now in effect countywide, with several transportation agencies following suit by mandating face coverings in all vehicles and public transit locations.

Any employee or passenger at the San Diego International Airport or aboard Metropolitan Transit System or North County Transit District vehicles are required to wear face coverings at all times — regardless of social

distancing.

People are not required to wear coverings at home or in their yard, car, while jogging or surfing or if they have a medical condition preventing them from wearing a facial covering.