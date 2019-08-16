Be disaster-ready with Preparedness Fair

ESCONDIDO — Take steps now to prepare for a future disaster. Join Palomar Health at “Ready, Prep, Go!” a Disaster Preparedness Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 on the north lawn of the Palomar Medical Center, 2185 Citracado Parkway.

Be one step ahead of an emergency or disaster.

— You can donate blood and learn safety techniques through hands-on demonstrations.

— Speak with disaster preparedness experts in every field.

— Find out how to protect yourself in a dangerous situation.

— Feel the intense shaking of an 8.0 earthquake at the world’s biggest mobile earthquake simulator.

— See Escondido SWAT gear and watch Escondido Police dogs in action.

— Experience putting out a small fire at our fire extinguisher simulator.

— Learn about the ‘Stop the Bleed’ campaign and become empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

— See a vintage 1926 fire engine from the Escondido Fire Department.

— Find a selection of personal preparedness items to purchase.

For more information, e-mail Disaster @PalomarHealth.org.