Bamboo 2U & Beach House Too: Iconic Encinitas shop brings the beach to you

You probably drive by at least once a week, but if you’ve never stopped in, you’re in for a surprise. “People are always blown away,” says Judy Swain, owner of Bamboo 2U & Beach House Too in Leucadia, who is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a slight change in name, look, and array of new merchandise.

While she still carries plenty of Hawaiian décor, Swain welcomes the change. The store is best identified by the colorful locally made redwood lifeguard chairs lining the front walk. To many it’s still a secret, but behind those chairs is 3,500 square feet of coastal home furnishings and accessories as well as gifts galore!

This is a great time to stop in and take advantage of the up to 70% off sale on selected merchandise for your personal home, or perhaps even your beach rental. “By adding some coastal décor, you may bring more vacationers wanting the beach lifestyle experience and in turn you can earn more income,” says Judy’s long-time friend and in-home decorator Tami Kennedy. “We’re having the clearance sale to make room for new merchandise that is now arriving weekly and most importantly items that are locally crafted.” Both Judy and Tami are available should you need help with personal shopping or pulling your décor together.

Along with the iconic redwood lifeguard chairs available are both Adirondack and Cottage-style garden furniture. If pieces are not in stock during your visit, they will be ordered and customized to fit your needs, including taller chairs to capture that ocean view from your balcony.

Wander through the ever-changing collection of vintage to new bamboo, natural wood and up-cycled furniture, wall art including ocean scenes and carved masked for your tiki bar, accessories for every room including sea-life plates for dining to ocean-themed bedding.

“We have seashells for specimens to display or hundreds of smaller shells and sea glass for your craft projects. Mermaids, seahorses, turtles and dolphins for kids ‘rooms to collectors. Carved Hawaiian masks and poles for your tiki bar, jewelry and more to fit your home or luggage for the memory or souvenir of your beach vacation.”

Judy and Tami invite you to come by and visit and suggest you plan to spend some time meandering the store. They love the people they meet, and over the last few decades Judy and her shop have become part of the local landscape. For anyone who hasn’t visited the store before, be prepared to have a penny in hand to drop in the “first-timers’ jar. The money is collected and given to San Diego Challenged Athletes Foundation. “I can’t tell you how many people say they’ve been meaning to come in for years ,” Swain said with a laugh.

Bamboo 2U and Beach House Too is located at 1240 N. Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (760) 943-6284 for more information.