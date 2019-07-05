Aviators welcome CoCo to La Costa

CARLSBAD — The San Diego Aviators of World Team Tennis have signed Rancho Santa Fe resident, CoCo Vandeweghe, to play at 7 p.m. July 22 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa against the visiting Philadelphia Freedoms.

Vandeweghe, a former Australian Open and U.S. Open semifinalist, reached a career-high No. 10 in the Women’s Tennis Association singles rankings in November, 2017. Earlier that year, the 27-year-old Vandeweghe advanced to the semifinals at the Australian Open and US Open.

“Playing World TeamTennis for the Aviators at La Costa is a really fun experience,” said Vandeweghe, who will be making an appearance with the Aviators for the third straight WTT season. “I love being on a team and having your teammates cheering you on during a match makes it even more exciting.”

Vandeweghe has been recovering from an ankle injury which has sidelined her since last October when she teamed in doubles with current World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia to reach the semifinals of the WTA Finals in Singapore. Earlier in 2018, Vandeweghe and Barty won doubles titles at the US Open and Miami Open.

“We are thrilled to have San Diego’s hometown tennis hero returning to play for the Aviators on Monday, July 22,” said Cari Buck, Aviators general manager. “It’s not very often a local professional tennis player like CoCo Vandeweghe can play a pro match in front of a home crowd.”

The Aviators announced last month that Rancho Santa Fe native Taylor Fritz will also play for San Diego in the home opener July 19 against the Las Vegas Rollers and a road match in Newport Beach, July 20 against the Orange County Breakers.

Rising American star Amanda Anisimova, a semifinalist at this year’s French Open, will also be playing home matches for the Aviators July 25 against the New York Empire and July 26 against the Orange County Breakers. In addition to Vandeweghe, Fritz and Anisimova, the Aviators roster for the 2019 WTT season includes doubles specialist Jonny O’Mara of Great Britain, American Christian Harrison, Astra Sharma of Australia, and Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld, who played for the Aviators in 2018.

The Aviators will play the following home matches at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad. For the complete home and away schedule, visit http://wtt.com/schedule/. For ticket information, visit https://aviatorstickets.com/.

The 2019 WTT regular season, which features eight teams, will be played July 14 through July 31. The top four teams will advance to the WTT playoffs at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, with the semifinals scheduled for Aug. 2, followed by the WTT Finals Aug. 3.