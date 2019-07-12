Aviators tennis hits TV

CARLSBAD — Tennis fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch the San Diego Aviators in World TeamTennis action this season, as all home and away matches will be broadcast on either CBS Sports Network, ESPN+ and WTT.TV.

The San Diego Aviators will play their home opener at 7 p.m. July 19 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, 2100 Costa Del Mar Road, against the Vegas Rollers. For ticket information to all San Diego Aviators home matches, visit https://aviatorstickets.com/.

The remaining San Diego Aviators broadcast schedule includes:

— July 19, Las Vegas Rollers @ SD Aviators, 7 p.m. (PDT) CBS Sports Network

— July 20, SD Aviators @ OC Breakers, 4 p.m. (PDT) CBS Sports Network

— July 21, Springfield Lasers @ SD Aviators, 5 p.m. (PDT) ESPN+

— July 22, Philadelphia Freedoms @ SD Aviators, 7 p.m. (PDT) ESPN+

— July 24, SD Aviators @ Springfield Lasers, 5 p.m. (PDT) ESPN+, WTT.TV

— July 25, New York Empire @ SD Aviators, 7 p.m. (PDT) ESPN+, WTT.TV

— July 26, OC Breakers @ SD Aviators, 7 p.m. (PDT) ESPN+

— July 28, SD Aviators @ Vegas Rollers, 7 p.m. (PDT) ESPN+

— July 30, Washington Kastles @ SD Aviators, 7:30 p.m. (PDT) CBS Sports Network

— July 31, Orlando Storm @ SD Aviators, 7 p.m. (PDT) ESPN+

World TeamTennis has signed a new multi-year television agreement with CBS Sports and a new streaming agreement with ESPN+. The 2019 WTT season will feature 17 matches on television across CBS and CBS Sports Network through Aug. 3, highlighted by WTT’s broadcast debut on the network on July 21 when the Philadelphia Freedoms take on the Vegas Rollers live on CBS at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

An additional 16 matches will air throughout the season exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which began with WTT’s opening night, July 14. Online streaming service ESPN+ will exclusively live stream 18 matches during the 2019 WTT season, with an additional 24 matches streaming on both ESPN+ and WTT.com.