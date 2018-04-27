Average San Diego County gas price rises for 16th time in 17 days

REGION — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose six-tenths of a cent today to $3.635, its highest amount since Aug. 23, 2015.

The average price has increased 16 of the past 17 days, rising 8.5 cents, including three-tenths of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.3 cents more than one week ago, 13.3 cents higher than one month ago and 62.5 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 51.3 cents since the start of the year.