Autumn races, holiday menus and more in Del Mar

DEL MAR — The city welcomes a busy end of year, as it prepares for the opening of the Del Mar Race Track’s classic Thoroughbred Season, opening Nov. 9 and running through Dec. 2 at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Reserve your spot to cheer the champion Thoroughbreds by visiting dmtc.com/season.

Every Saturday, farmers and vendors gather at the Del Mar Farmer’s Market from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Del Mar Civic Center, 1050 Camino Del Mar. The market offers fresh produce and prepared foods, and prides itself on quality customer service, live music and coastal scenery.

You can start the season with a holiday cooking demonstration class at L’Auberge Del Mar. Guests will eat, drink and be merry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at 1540 Camino Del Mar, as Chef Nathan Lingle shows how to throw an easy holiday party. He will share various methods for cooking a turkey to perfection and help participants create both traditional and non-traditional side dishes. Bartenders will whip up the holiday concoctions to wow guests while a wine expert will walk class attendees through choosing the perfect wines for their party. To finish the day, guests will receive a special-edition recipe book as well as a custom-designed apron. Cost is $150 per person. Register by calling (858) 259-1515 or visiting laubergedelmar.com.