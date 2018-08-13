Authorities evacuate homes after Clover Fire erupts in San Pasqual Valley

Photo by Brad Rollins

ESCONDIDO — A brush fire has been reported in the area of state Route 78 and San Pasqual Valley Road, west of San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities are evacuating some homes along San Pasqual Valley Road due to that brush fire in the San Pasqual Valley area, a sheriff’s lieutenant says.

San Pasqual High School is open for evacuees to find shelter, according to a posting on the San Diego County Emergency Site.

Currently all lanes of SR-78 are closed between east of San Diego Safari Park and Cloverdale Rd. due to the Clover Fire.

 

