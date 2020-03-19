Arts Alive Encinitas proceeds with cyber-unveiling

ENCINITAS — When the planned March 14 unveiling of this year’s Arts Alive Encinitas banners was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers rallied together to bring the unveiling to the community.

It was decided that the unveiling would be filmed from the home of the Arts Alive organizer, Danny Salzhandler.

Salzhandler, president of the Encinitas 101 Artists’ Colony, created steel frames for the banners to be unfurled and displayed during the originally planned unveiling at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center.

Julie Ann Stricklin, an Arts Alive artist, filmed videos of the banners while Salzhandler provided artist names and commentary.

The videos can be viewed on the 101 Artists’ Colony and Encinitas Arts Alive Facebook pages.

This weekend the banners will be installed on light poles along six miles of Coast Highway 101, from La Costa Avenue to Cardiff Restaurant Row and Seaside Market parking lot.

They will remain on display there until the end of May and then will be on final display and auctioned off at a live auction held at the Seaside Market Plaza at Cardiff Town Center on June 14.

The reception begins at 1:30 p.m. and the auction, conducted by professional auctioneer Rich Houk, kicks off at 2 p.m.

In the meantime, silent bids are welcome and can be placed by calling (760) 473-5164. The minimum bid is $150. The artist receives 50% of the sale proceeds.

Any silent bids placed prior to the live auction are subject to be outbid.

Arts Alive returned after a break last year and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The 101 Artists’ Colony invites area artists to participate in the art show and this year those showcasing their original work range from teenagers to a 101-year-old.

This year’s exhibit is dedicated to Morgan Mallory, a beloved resident and longtime owner of Corner Frame Shop who passed away last September. A banner in his honor reads: “Community arts supporter and business owner for almost 40 years. Thank you, Morgan, for keeping art alive in Encinitas.”

Arts Alive, which debuted in 2000 as a way to promote art and the Historic Hwy 101, is the sole fundraiser of the 101 Artists’ Colony. The money raised is used to pay the artists and also supports several other community events each year such as Safe Trick-or-Treat and poetry slams.

Visit artsaliveencinitas.com to see the full color auction guide and for more information about Arts Alive.