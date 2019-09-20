ArtReach celebration keeps art in schools

RANCHO SANTA FE — ArtReach, a nonprofit aimed at increasing equity in visual arts education to K-8 schools throughout San Diego County, will host the seventh annual Party Arty with the theme, Tacos and Tequila, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at a Rancho Santa Fe home and garden. Ticket at artreachsandiego.org/events, $120 in advance or $150 at the door.

The Tacos and Tequila-themed celebration will feature live entertainment, festive food and artisanal tequilas. Proceeds from the annual event will support the Access to Artprogram, which allows ArtReach to bring teaching artists, art materials and standards-based lesson plans to schools that do not have arts education as part of their curriculum.

“We are so excited to celebrate this year’s Party Arty and share ArtReach’s mission of providing an art-based curriculum to elementary through high school students in San Diego,” said Sarah Holbach, executive director of ArtReach. “The support of the community helps us engage children who don’t have access to art lessons on their campus. Through our programs, students find the confidence and inspiration needed to reach their full creative potential.”

The afternoon will be filled with curated inspiration, artists, live music, food, craft cocktails and more. Guests can expect a treat with catered tacos and beverages and musician Israel Maldonado will set the mood for the evening with his guitar performance.

ArtReach will bring back the popular Ring Toss where wine and spirit lovers can win a bottle of alcohol to take home. All proceeds from Party Arty will go directly toward ArtReach and its mission of providing high quality and engaging art lessons to young students across San Diego County. The nonprofit was founded in 2007 in response to the slashes in arts programming budgets in local schools. ArtReach brings everything needed to provide free workshops to school campuses.