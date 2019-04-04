ArtFest 2019 to kick off at San Diego Botanic Garden

ENCINITAS — Spring has sprung and it’s the perfect time to get outside and shop for one-of-a-kind art pieces to adorn your home and garden.

One place where you’re sure to find many great items is at the 2019 ArtFest in Encinitas, featuring more than 30 local and regional artists displaying, selling and giving demonstrations of their works of art.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 13 and April 14 at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas.

The garden is located at 230 Quail Gardens Drive, which runs parallel to Interstate 5 between Encinitas Boulevard and Leucadia Boulevard.

Kids and adults enjoy featured artwork at ArtFest at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas.

Photo by Rachel Cobb

The annual ArtFest event has been going on for more than 10 years and began as an idea by botanic garden President Emeritus Julian Duval, who recently retired in January, which was to bring art into the beautiful garden setting.

As it was then, San Diego Botanic Garden continues to be committed to supporting the local community — including the art community that has always been a part of the fabric of Encinitas.

“Encinitas has always been known for its vibrant art community, and this is our way of encouraging and fostering local and regional artists who live and work in San Diego,” said Dr. Susanne Brueckner, director of education at San Diego Botanic Garden. “We are thrilled to be able to give them a beautiful setting to showcase and sell their original works of art to our guests and visitors who attend our annual ArtFest.”

“It’s always much more personal to purchase a unique, one-of-a-kind piece of art from a local artist to display in your home or give as a gift,” Brueckner said. “And know that when you do purchase a piece of pottery, fine art, Bonsai, clothing, jewelry, fiber or gourd art, or anything else during ArtFest weekend, you are supporting your local art community, as well as your local botanic garden.”

Named as one of the “Top 10 North American Gardens Worth Traveling For” by the American Gardens Association, San Diego Botanic Garden is considered a beautiful urban retreat nestled on 37 acres in the midst of Encinitas.

Visitors may enjoy restful vistas, flowering trees, majestic palms and the nation’s largest bamboo collection.

Additionally, thanks to the mild Southern California climate, 5,000 plant species from all over the world thrive here.

The state’s diverse topography provides a wide variety of microclimates, giving visitors the sensation of strolling through a tropical rainforest to hiking in the high desert.

Four miles of trails wind through 29 uniquely themed gardens including the acclaimed Hamilton Children’s Garden, with fun areas to play in for kids of all ages including Toni’s Tree House are waiting to be explored.

More ArtFest things to do

While at the 2019 ArtFest event you may also celebrate the art of Asian horticulture with outstanding displays and demonstrations by the Ohara School of Ikebana, La Jolla Chapter and Bonsai and Beyond.

Feast on locally-sourced food offered by The Go Go Truck and hot fresh coffee and treats from Rush Coffee. Sway to live music all weekend long, as well as a listen to a special live performance by the San Diego Taiko Drummers on Saturday morning.

Be sure to drop by the Garden’s gift shops, where you can find garden-related gifts (and plants) for the plant lover in your life.



Here’s the live entertainment lineup:

Saturday, April 13

1 p.m.

Taiko Drummers

2 p.m.

Del Mar Flute Assemble

Sunday, April 14

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mx’d Plate

2 p.m.

Del Mar Flute Assemble

Cost: Free with paid admission or membership.