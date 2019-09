From left, members of the San Dieguito Art Guild’s Board of Directors Lin Holzinger, Karen Fidel, Grace Swanson, Lynn Ely and Debi Buffington, will share pottery, paintings, glass, encaustic, gourds, wood, and fiber at “Many Hands, One Heart” in the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, and runs until Nov. 5. An Art Night reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5. Missing are Carol Korfin and Ellen Cramer.