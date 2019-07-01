Arrest made mid-burglary

CARLSBAD – On June 28, at 2:53 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department was called concerning an active burglary of a home on the 1000 block of Palm Ave.

The resident reported that they came home and discovered a stranger inside their home, at which point they exited their home and called police.The Police Department responded and arrested 27-year-old Blake Freeman who is believed to be a local transient. Freeman was arrested for Burglary and Resisting Arrest, and will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

For more information, contact Sgt. Gary Marshall at (760) 931-2100 or Gary.Marshall@carlsbadca.gov.