Area home prices continue to rise

REGION — Following a lull going back to last fall, San Diego County home prices were back up to record levels in May 2019, according to housing statistics compiled through the San Diego Multiple Listing Service by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.

The median price for single-family (detached) homes was $660,000 in May. Attached properties (condominiums and townhomes) reached their highest recorded price at $434,000 last month, up more than 3 percent from just a month ago. Overall, all home prices so far in 2019 are up 2.7 percent for resale properties.

Single-family home sales in May were only slightly higher than April, while sales of condos and townhomes saw a major jump of more than 7 percent from the previous month. For the year to date, sales of existing homes are down by nearly 7 percent from the same period in 2018. The time between when homes go on the market to when they close is down to an average of 28 days.

“Sellers still have the upper hand in this market,” said SDAR President Kevin M. Burke, JD. “However, buyers who take the time to research neighborhoods should find more homes for sale than they would have a year ago.”

In May, in San Diego County some single-family home sales levels included:

92078 (San Marcos South) with 51

92028 (Fallbrook) with 49

92065 (Ramona) with 48

92024 (Encinitas) with 46

The most expensive single-family property sold in May in San Diego County was an oceanfront home in the Village of La Jolla, built in 1986, with 6,000 square feet, three bedrooms, five baths, and a sale price of $8.65 million.

Median sales prices, comparing May 2019 to May 2018 were:

— Single-Family: 2.3 percent increase

May 2019 = $660,000

May 2018 = $645,000

— Condos/Townhomes: 3.2 percent increase

May 2019 = $434,000

May 2018 = $420,500