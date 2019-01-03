Applications trickle in for council vacancies

Applications for the vacancies on two North County city councils have trickled in before their respective deadlines, but city officials expect the numbers to increase after the holiday season.

Both Encinitas and San Marcos report that two people have submitted applications for their vacancies. Encinitas is looking to fill the final two years of Tasha Boerner Horvath’s term after she was elected to the State Assembly, and San Marcos is filling the final two years of Rebecca Jones’ term after she was elected mayor.

In Encinitas, Susan Nancarrow Glenn, a local real estate broker, and William J. Creagan, a real estate agent, have submitted applications, Assistant City Clerk Claudia Bingham said.

On her social media page, Nancarrow Glenn describes herself as a “mother, seeker, wife of great men, business woman, friend, loyal, strong, yoga lover, Vespa rider, music lover, guitar player, girly girl with an edge.”

She is the wife of the late Loren Nancarrow, a well-known local meteorologist who died of cancer in 2013.

Encinitas’ last council vacancy saw 16 people apply for the seat, which ultimately went to Joe Mosca. City officials expect the number of applications to grow in the days leading up to the Jan. 4 deadline.

In San Marcos, a pair of alternate planning commissioners, Christopher Carroll and Dimitris Magemeneas, have applied for the vacancy.

Magemeneas, a local financial planner, was the driving force behind an attempt to build a large-scale sports center in San Marcos. He previously explored a council run in 2016, but did not file for the race.

Interested Encinitas residents have until Jan. 4 to submit applications. San Marcos’ deadline is Jan. 10.

Both positions are considered at-large because the elected officials being replaced were elected before both cities transitioned to district elections.

For more information on the Encinitas vacancy, visit www.encinitasca.gov. For San Marcos, visit www.san-marcos.net/councilappointment.