Anti-police brutality protests held in Carlsbad, Escondido

REGION — Groups of demonstrators hit the streets in the San Diego area for an eighth straight day today, marching, chanting and holding protest signs aloft to honor the memory of George Floyd and to demand racial equity and an end to excessive force in the nation’s policing.

Rallies began in Carlsbad and Escondido in the mid-afternoon, with similar gatherings expected to materialize in Oceanside, San Diego and other communities later in the day, authorities said. There were no reports of violence or arrests in connection with the protests as of 2:30 p.m.

Though police use-of-force demonstrations in La Mesa and downtown San Diego last weekend devolved into looting and rioting after dark, daily protests since Sunday have remained largely peaceful, resulting in few arrests and only minor acts of vandalism.

Nonetheless, some 200 members of the California National Guard were deployed this week to the county in an attempt to prevent any recurrences of destructive chaos, with about half of the personnel sent to La Mesa.

Also on Friday, the Carlsbad Police Department announced that it has enacted all eight policies recommended by the creators of a national campaign designed to prevent excessive use of force on the part of law enforcement personnel.

The “8 Can’t Wait” program, created by anti-police-brutality agency Campaign Zero, has gained national attention from Los Angeles to New York for its simple, customizable message. According to the organization, the institutional changes list can decrease police violence by 72%.

The policies include banning chokeholds; requiring de-escalation tactics; requiring warning before shooting; exhausting all other means before shooting; requiring other officers to intervene in the event of excessive force; banning shooting at vehicles; requiring use of “force continuum,”” or a reasonable amount of force for a situation; and requiring comprehensive reporting on use-of-force incidents.