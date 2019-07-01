ANGLERS SUPPORT SCOUTS

From left, Mataguay Scout Ranch’s Fishing Merit Badge counselor Malachy Brennan, Oceanside Senior Anglers’ Hal Reeser, Boy Scout Council’s fishing advisor Henry Hall, Anglers 4 Scout program director Ken Harrison and OSA’s Lynn Howell were on hand June 17, as the club’s Anglers 4 Scouts program delivered 25 new rod and reel combos to Mataguay Boy Scout Ranch in Warner Springs. the Oceanside Senior Anglers has also adopted the fishing programs of Boy Scout Camp Fiesta Island in Mission Bay, and Girl Scout Camp Winacka in Julian.