All county public libraries to close through March 31

ENCINITAS — In addition to sweeping public safety orders issued yesterday by county leaders and health officials, San Diego County public libraries, including Encinitas, will be closed to the public after 8 p.m. today, according to a news release.

All 33 branch libraries and bookmobiles will remain closed to the public through March 31 in response to the developing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis.

The announcement comes approximately one week after county officials canceled all library sponsored and co-sponsored events, programs, and classes through the end of the month in an attempt to limit exposure to the virus.

During the closure, county staff will continue to report to our 33 branches in order to ensure that the following services remain available to the public:

Curbside check out of requested materials (holds)

Processing of items returned to the library via our bookdrops (located in the parking lot)

Uninterrupted access to the library’s WiFi on the grounds (and parking lot) surrounding the library building

The specific days/times of these services each week is yet to be determined, the county said in a written statement.

In the meantime, the county library is working very hard to increase digital access to its e-catalog of downloadable and streaming materials, as well as the continuation of some of its most popular programs in the digital space (via YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms), and county library officials will continue to keep the public informed of any new developments.