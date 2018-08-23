Advantages of a hair transplant over temporary treatments

OCEANSIDE — Once you’re afflicted with hair loss, its progression is inevitable. When considering treatment, it’s important to recognize that only a few pharmacological treatments are available that may restore some hair loss. Hair restoration, on the other hand, is a permanent solution to a problem that otherwise will continue.

“Pharmacological treatments need to be taken continuously and once the medication is stopped, any hair that has grown in will be gradually lost once again,” Dan Wagner, CEO of MyHairTransplantMD, said. “One of the main benefits of a hair transplant procedure is that it requires no maintenance once the procedure is completed. Transplanted hair literally grows like regular hair, so you will not have to use any kind of special chemicals on an ongoing basis.”

Wagner said it is important to note that hair restoration is a one-day process. “Unlike most topical treatments for balding issues, a hair transplant procedure offers the most reliable and permanent solution,” he said

While medication for hair loss can be effective, it’s simply a temporary quick-fix. The specialists at MyHairTransplantMD work exclusively in hair restoration procedures making them an obvious choice to not only restore your hair, but your confidence.

“When we look our best, we feel our best and our most confident, so it just makes sense to find a permanent solution to an issue that, for many, gets in the way of that,” Wagner said. Recognizing that life can be hectic, a zero-maintenance solution with minimal downtime to permanently do away with baldness is optimal.

“Tremendous advances have been made in hair restoration, and at MyHairTransplantMD we offer Follicular Unit Extraction, or FUE,” Wagner said. “Previously only Follicular Unit Grafting, or the FUG method, was available in which long thin strips of scalp are extracted. Now we have FUE, which has a multitude of benefits including the absence of a scar line, fast healing and minimal discomfort.” While both methods achieve natural-looking results, they differ in the way the hairs are extracted.

“Both techniques place hairs the way they would naturally grow,” Wagner said. “The big difference is the way in which the hairs are extracted. FUE is essentially the ‘one hair at a time’ method. The hairs are extracted the same way they grow, in naturally occurring clusters.” The FUE procedure is not as widely available as the traditional FUG method, and Wagner is proud to be able to offer it to North County clients.

The first step in the FUE technique is to remove follicles from the donor area. The hairs are extracted in their naturally occurring one-, two-, three- and four-hair follicle units from areas of the scalp that are resistant to balding. They are then transplanted into tiny incisions in the balding areas.

The extracted hairs are then examined to assess their integrity and suitability for transplantation. “These grafts are then meticulously placed at the correct angle, direction and pattern of your original hair,” Wagner said. “This allows enough blood to nourish every hair during the brief five- to seven-day healing process. Then the donor area is dressed with an antibiotic ointment. There are no sutures, and no bandages.”

