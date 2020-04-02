ADUs and You: Now’s the time to consider an Accessory Dwelling Unit

You’ve just learned your mother-in-law needs to move in and you’re already panicking about space. Or maybe you’ve been wanting to find a way to generate additional income through a rental unit?

Look no further, consider adding an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) built by Encinitas-based Cross Construction Inc. These granny flats, or guest houses, are attached or detached residential dwelling units on the same lot as an existing single-family dwelling unit.

Now is the time to consider an ADU as CA state law has changed to encourage the building of more affordable housing. For example, different cities in North County have adopted and updated their own ordinances to make building ADUs simple, so it’s a slam dunk.

Many homeowners in Encinitas, Solana Beach, Carlsbad, and Oceanside are building ADUs since the state now says they can be built concurrently with a single-family home.

Additionally, they’ve opened areas were ADUs can be built, reduced fees and parking requirements, and amended building setbacks from property lines. It is now easier than ever to build an ADU.

Encinitas for instance is at the forefront of the ADU trend with eight pre-designed plans, ranging from a small 224 SF studio to 1,200 SF three full bedrooms, designed by two talented local architects. These plans are part of the City’s PRADU, or permit ready ADU, program that also includes reduced fees and expedited permitting timeframes. This allows homeowners to quickly add an ADU to their property with minimal costs.

“Besides adding increased property value, generating additional income, ADU’s offer multigenerational living and an overall great lifestyle,” said Cross Construction Inc.’s Chief Operating Officer Cailin Drakos.

Locally owned Cross Construction Inc. is a leading commercial and residential general contractor and has been serving the community of San Diego County since 1991. Cross specializes in ADUs, custom homes, extensive remodels, landscaping, and commercial projects. Cross has several experienced teams who self-perform all landscape and hardscape to ensure your project is delivered with the highest quality.

Once you decide on adding an ADU to your property, Cross Construction Inc. can help with all phases from financing and design to permitting and construction. In order to streamline the process and make it even easier for you, Cross worked with an interior designer to create standardized interior finish packages. Simply select what works for your budget and Cross will handle the rest. Or you can work directly with the Cross designer to customize the look and feel of your new ADU.

Whether it is the expertise of the Cross team, the depth of its planning, the quality of its craftsmanship or its attention to your specific construction needs and desires, Cross is committed to bringing your construction project to life.

We invite you to consider building your ADU now and start living your dream lifestyle!

