ADU specialists come together offering expansive prefab solutions

REGION — As of March 1, two titans of the local accessory dwelling unit (ADU) industry have joined forces. John Arendsen, CEO of CREST HOMES and Tim Hipps, CEO of HIPPS HOMES, have formed an alliance bringing to the community a combined 100 years of experience in prefab factory-built I are happy to be working together to offer the largest and most diversified lineup of prefab “offsite” solutions to San Diego County,” Arendsen said.

The CREST and HIPPS duo combined are licensed dealers for Silvercrest Homes, Cavco, Durango and Fleetwood ADUs in the HUD manufactured ADU arena. For modular ADUs they are representing Irontown Modular Homes. “This partnership means we have a much broader base of inventory selections and architectural styles,” Arendsen said. “As off-site specialists we offer a wide array of HUD, modular, panelized and container solutions.”

CREST HOMES has always been a family run business. Arendsen’s wife and partner of 45 years, Janis, runs her own division. “She has always been my partner,” he said. And four of his five children are also involved in the design and building industry, two of them with CREST HOMES. The other two own their own companies but on many projects they all interface with one another. “I am blessed to be able to rely on their expertise,” he added.

Arendsen says working with Hipps is just an expansion of his family business. “Tim and I have known each other for 35 years and have always been friendly competitors and now together we are committed to helping homeowners find the right solution to fit their needs,” he said.

One of the main reasons people become interested in ADUs tends to be income. “ADUs can provide an additional revenue stream for homeowners,” he said. “But I caution people to do the math and make sure you are able to recoup your costs and generate enough income off of it to be profitable after you’ve added it to your property and debt service.”

Some families wish to have an ADU for a full-time caregiver or a family member to reside on the property. And those with large estates may want a private dwelling for a full-time groundskeeper or onsite housekeeper. Also popular are pool cabanas, also known as guest cottages or casitas. “Whatever the reason, we are the one-stop, turn-key solution for any ADU requirement a person might have,” Arendsen said.

To learn more about CREST HOMES and HIPPS HOMES, or to see furnished ADU models, contact johnarendsen@crestbackyardhomes.com for an appointment.