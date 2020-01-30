Adopt a rat during the Year of the Rat

OCEANSIDE — As we enter the Lunar Year of the Rat, San Diego Humane Society still has more than 40 rats available for adoption across its three campuses in Escondido and Oceanside.

The Escondido location is 3500 Burnet Drive, and the Oceanside center is at 2905 San Luis Rey Road.

Last October, a woman contacted SDHS for help. Her pet rat population had gotten out of control and she wished to relinquish all of her animals so they could find good homes. SDHS took in more than 300 rats. Many of the rats were pregnant, so the number of rats quickly rose to more than 600. The majority of those rats have been adopted, but there are still dozens waiting to find homes.

Although rats are not as common as other small rodents, they make great pets. Domestic rats are physiologically and psychologically different from their wild counterparts. They are very social, smart and affectionate with humans. Rats eat pellets, veggies and fruit. Domestic rats stay clean by grooming themselves like a cat several times per day. They are very popular as classroom pets, because they like to interact with people.

Because rats are social animals, SDHS requires rats be adopted in same-gender pairs, unless you already have a resident rat. The adoption fee for a pair is $5. Rats are available for adoption at SDHS campuses in Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.