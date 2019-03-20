ADI founder fires back at Vallas’ claims

CARLSBAD — The founder of Aerodynamics, Inc., is firing back at California Pacific Airlines and founder Ted Vallas.

John Beardsley, who sold ADI to CP Air in March 2018, released a statement through his lawyer, Ava Schoen of Tonkon Torp LLP in Portland, Oregon, slamming several claims made by Vallas and Charles Lubasch.

Lubasch, chairman of Glidepath Capital Partners, is investing $38 million in capital through his firm, to re-launch the embattled airline.

In a Feb. 28 story, Vallas and Lubasch said ADI financials were questionable; ADI failed to disclose the company was losing money and CP Air staff did not become aware until months later; and that ADI was losing $230,000 per month.

Beardsley, who was also the managing partner of ADI Acquisition Co., LLC, contacted Schoen, who sent a letter on March 7 to The Coast News’ Managing Editor Jordan Ingram, and Vallas demanding a correction and alleging defamation and false statements.

On March 14, Schoen sent Beardsley’s statement to The Coast News.

“I am the Managing Partner of ADI Acquisition Co., LLC (“ADI Acquisition”) and, with my wife, the 100% (sic) owner of ADI Acquisition,” Beardsley’s statement reads.

“ADI Acquisition previously owned all of the outstanding shares of stock of Aerodynamics Incorporated (“ADI”). ADI Acquisition sold its stock in ADI to Carlsbad-Palomar Airlines, Inc., which does business as California Pacific Airlines (“CP Airlines”), effective on or about March 1, 2018. Theodore L. Vallas is the CEO of CP Airlines. On behalf of ADI, I was involved in the sale to CP Airlines and am knowledgeable about ADI’s financial condition leading up to and at the time of the sale.

“The Coast News’ February 28, 2019, article, entitled ‘California Pacific Airlines retains investment firm, plans return to skies’ included several statements by Ted Vallas that are false. Contrary to Mr. Vallas’ statements, CP Airlines and Mr. Vallas were fully informed of the financial condition of ADI during the purchase period.”

“They were provided with complete and accurate financial records of ADI, including its accounts payable at the time of the purchase by CP Airlines. Any suggestion by Mr. Vallas that CP Airlines did not have complete information about ADI or was provided with inaccurate information is simply false.”

Beardsley, through his attorney, declined an interview.

Vallas said in previous interviews he purchased ADI to obtain the company’s Part 121 Certificate, which is required by the federal government to operate a commercial airline. ADI held an Essential Air Service contract from the federal government to provide service from Denver to Watertown and Pierre, South Dakota. It also operated charter flights for a NASCAR and college athletic teams.

However, CP Air ran into serious financial troubles months after taking ownership of ADI and beginning service out of Carlsbad’s McClellan-Palomar Airport on Nov. 1. The company has, or had, at least $10 million in debt to vendors and airports, while also missing payroll several times.

The airline shut down in late December citing a national pilot shortage and vowed to return to service by the end of January. However, on Jan. 16, nearly every employee was furloughed.

CP Air did make its payroll payments to employees last week for the Dec. 15-Dec. 31 pay period, according to several employees. However, they are still owed for work through Jan. 18.

CP Air was also hit with a wrongful termination lawsuit several months ago by a former mechanic.

Still, Vallas is determined to get the airline back in the air. During an interview several weeks ago, he said the company would return to service in 90 days with two refurbished jets, all debts paid and returning to the same destinations. The company is purchasing the two jets and leasing two others.

In addition, CP Air plans to expand service to Tucson via Phoenix-Mesa along with routes to Sacramento and Denver.



Note: The Coast News’ owner, Jim Kydd, is an investor with CP Air.

