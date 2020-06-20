Activists call for reforms of Carlsbad Police Department after tasing incident

CARLSBAD — Several groups are calling on the Carlsbad Police Department and demanding reforms following the arrest of Marcel Cox-Harshaw last Thursday night in Carlsbad.

Representatives from the North County Civil Liberties Coalition, North San Diego NAACP, Moms Demand Action and Racial Justice Coalition held a press conference on June 19 railing against the actions of two Carlsbad police officers, who were seen on video tasing Cox-Harshaw and physically restraining him while he was on the ground.

The groups are calling for five reforms, reprimands for the officers and following “8 Can’t Wait” reforms adopted earlier this month.

Yusef Miller, of NCCLC, said EMT’s responded to a call of an apparent intoxicated Cox-Harshaw and were de-escalating the situation until police arrived.

Once officers arrived, they tased Cox-Harshaw several times, held his head down and put on a spit shield to protect the officers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Darwin Fishman, who holds a doctorate in American Studies and is a professor of Africana Studies and Sociology at San Diego State University, spoke about how San Diego law enforcement agencies are some of the slowest in adopting change reforms to their policies.

Fishman said it took his organization three years for the San Diego Police Department to drop their use of chokeholds, noting police officers who break the law and commit acts of violence or brutality must be fired or arrested.

Mali Woods-Drake, who organized the George Floyd memorial at the Cardiff Kook, spoke about the historical context of police, noting police forces were originally slave patrols. She said the entire police system in the U.S. was founded and built on oppression.

