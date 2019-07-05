AAUW ELECTS NEW LEADERS

On June 15, new officers were installed to lead the Carlsbad-Oceanside-Vista branch of the American Association of University Women for 2019-2020, at the Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. From left, front, are, President-Elect Ele Lavender and President Lynda Daniels. From left, back, is, co-VP Fund Sharlene Bergart, co-Secretary Karen Johnson, Treasurer Belle Johnson Bohn, co-Secretary Janet Bryant, Co-VP Fund Ellie Burton, co-VP Membership Janet Shannon, co-VP Programs Glea Gold, co-VP Programs Sally Cummins and co-VP Membership Denise Truett. AAUW-COV is a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. More information at cov-ca.aauw.net.