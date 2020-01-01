A new vision for Oceanside Transit Center

OCEANSIDE — The North County Transit District wants to redevelop and improve the Oceanside Transit Center and is looking for ideas on how to do it.

The Oceanside Transit Center currently sits at 235 S. Tremont Street in Oceanside on 19 contiguous parcels of land, or approximately 10.2 acres of land. The site also has an estimated building capacity of 650,000 square feet.

The Oceanside Transit Center is conveniently located less than one-quarter mile from the ocean, one-half a mile from the Oceanside Pier and close to downtown Oceanside.

In terms of railroad transportation, Oceanside itself serves as a halfway point between the cities of San Diego and Los Angeles. According to the NCTD, it takes approximately 57 minutes to get to San Diego and 115 minutes to Los Angeles by rail from the transit center.

The transit center sees nearly 11 million passengers each year.

NCTD wants to “unlock the development potential” of the site through mixed-use development that promotes active movement and improves ridership experience, according to Brian Hutcherson of the CBRE Group.

CBRE is a real estate services and investment firm acting as a project consultant for NCTD. The group is inviting potential developments to submit bids for the project on behalf of NCTD until April 15.

“This is one of the largest, most unique development opportunities on the West Coast,” Hutcherson said in a statement.

Developers will want to consider the district’s goals for the project when submitting their bids, which include:

a long-term revenue stream through ground lease payments

a mixed-use, transit-oriented development suited for downtown Oceanside

improved bus-to-rail connections

relocating NCTD offices to the transit center site

creating a regional draw for Oceanside.

Though NCTD owns the Oceanside Transit Center site, the project will still need to be taken to City Council for approval and will need to adhere to city zoning regulations.

“Any development of the site would be subject to the City’s review and approval,” said Deputy City Manager Jonathan Borrego.

Borrego said the city has been in close contact with NCTD staff as they have worked on the request for proposal (RFP) release.

“We are certainly supportive of redevelopment of the site,” Borrego said.

The NCTD board of directors is comprised of elected city officials from all over North County. Oceanside Deputy Mayor Jack Feller serves on the NCTD Board as vice-chair.