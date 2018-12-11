A new view of Dining from 20/Twenty

The new Westin Hotel in Carlsbad, part of a corridor of resort hotels and dining just up the street from Legoland, can now offer an exciting fine wine and dining restaurant, 20/Twenty, in a classic new experience.

The newly appointed 20/Twenty compliments the upscale appointments of the Westin. Casual elements of the restaurant’s menu form the major components of the newly created Mile 7 Kitchen, for the Sheraton Hotel, now just a short walk from the Westin.

In their place, Executive Chef Julian Quinones, who was with the original 20/Twenty, now leads the transition to upscale seasonal selections that are locally sourced. “Ours is now a California cuisine-styled flexible menu, based on fresh, local produce that farmers bring to the restaurant for quality assurance,” he said. “We now have the ability to upgrade the menu for the following day based on provisions we have added. We have three main categories to the 20/Twenty menu: Sharables, which are starters like cheese and meats, seafood and beef; Expressive Agriculture, which are salad selections like spinach, arugula and tomato; and Focal Plates, like entrée beef, duck, seafood and pork. We gladly serve alternative diets like vegan and gluten-free and other special requests.”

Quinones went on to point out that 20/Twenty becomes a lively warm weekend meeting place. “We have live music on the weekend,” he said. “The patio is lit up with fire treatments that are exciting to be a part of.” A daily Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. has selected Sharable plates at half-off, with special prices on select beverages.

One of the most intriguing list of wines by the glass presented itself at 20/Twenty. I wanted to try most all of the new discoveries listed, but three stood out that I want you to taste. I started out with a St M Riesling, a refreshing white from Germany to whet your appetite. I followed it up with a Gallegos Pinot Noir from Washington state with a grape profile that only Washington can boast. The third choice was a Carr Cabernet Franc from Sta. Ynez in the Central Coast of California. This one was big on distinctive Cab Franc flavor that’s a must with every French Bordeaux blend. Kudos to the food and beverage people who have to make the sometimes difficult decisions as to which wines will be offered with this flavor rich menu, to pair together for the highest quality.

Christmas dining at 20/Twenty will be a special seasonal feast on the 25th from 2 to 8 p.m. Entrée highlights will include: A Cape Grim Beef Tenderloin, pan roasted duck breast and duck leg confit and a Baja Striped Seabass. Get the details on this evening and the very special New Year’s Eve soiree as well as other events, by visiting 20/twentygrill.com, or call (760) 827-2500.

Wine Bytes