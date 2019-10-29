Taste Of Wine: Family of wines at a place like home

Skip and Maureen Coomber have brought their love of wines to downtown Oceanside. If ever there was a craft winery and tasting room that merits a “wow,” Coomber Craft Wines Oceanside in the “Mid Mission” District is the one! Open less than six months ago with the look and feel of a “Cheers” bar with a lot of an “Austin Texas City Limits” atmosphere, this home away from home is a fascinating place to hang out and have a great time with friends.

I first met Skip and Maureen just after they started making premium wines like Cabernet Sauvignon at their wine-making facility in Santa Barbara in 2008.

It was when they started branding a fun, family wine called “Skater Girl,” named after their pet English Bulldog who had just learned how to ride a skateboard, and one of their premium wines had just earned a 95 rating in the national wine publication, Wine Enthusiast.

Will Burtner is the president of the operation, a professional with over 20 years of presenting wine in an entertaining, family atmosphere. He couldn’t say enough about the city of Oceanside’s support and help in the opening of Coomber Craft Wines.

“When the city was presented our plans and noted who our contractors were, they fast-tracked it and saved us a minimum gtwo months opening time. They loved the custom work with a sustainably sensitive touch, plus the warm ambience reflecting the Coombers’ charismatic, welcoming character.”

I especially loved what I felt was the “inside-outside” feeling of the place.

A roll up window next to the entrance allows customers to greet the street and spread the fun around. This community feeling extends to a large outdoor area for wine tasting and live music on stage Thursday through Sunday 6 to 8:30 p.m., with a state-of-the-art sound system, including a Grand Player Piano. Some 20-plus Coomber wines are available in glass, wine flight or bottle. Food can be delivered in from select restaurants with no service charge.

Be sure to ask about the Coomber Collection Wine Clubs, the smart way to join the “Coomber Community.” Hours are Monday to Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday noon to 9 p.m. Learn more at (760) 231-8022 or visit CoomberWines.com.

More than 7,000 guests reported at the Newport Beach Wine & Food Annual Event Oct. 3 to Oct. 6 Save the date for 2020! Newport Beach Wine & Food will be returning from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2020, at a new oceanfront location for the Grand Tasting events. Follow @NewportBeachWineAndFood and be the first to hear about early bird pricing, lineup announcements and more. Visit newportwineandfood.com.

Wine Bytes

• Uncorked Derby Day happens from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 as Del Mar racing returns. Over 150 wines and Champagnes are included as well as live music, a costume contest and gourmet food trucks. Prices vary from $65 to $95. Event benefits a local nonprofit. For more, go to uncorkedwinefestivals.com.

• The Pinnacle Restaurant at Falkner Winery in Temecula is now rolling out their new “Mediterranean Diet” created by Executive Chef Jason Barradas, in time for fall and the movement to planning for your “big meal of the day” at lunchtime, daily from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., while enjoying a panoramic vineyard view. RSVP at (951) 676-8231 ext. 4. All winery details at falknerwinery.com.

• The Holiday Wine Cellar in Escondido is presenting their annual Grand Wine & Beer Tasting from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov 9. Cost is $75. This is a big 75-plus brand, 125-plus pours event including wines, beers and more. Sweet and savory treats from local producers. Raffle drawings throughout. Call ASAP to (760) 745-1200.