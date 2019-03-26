A different way to mattress shop

OCEANSIDE — Considering that you spend about a third of your life in bed, choosing a mattress is a big decision. The team at BoxDrop Oceanside recognizes this, and aims to alleviate the stress related to such an important decision. “Everything we do here is low-key. We are not a retail store,” Assistant Tina Kimbrough said. “This is a wholesale mattress warehouse. And we do things differently.”

BoxDrop specializes in clearances and closeouts. They buy direct so everything is warrantied from the manufacturer. “We only meet with one family at a time,” Kimbrough said. “This allows us to accommodate our customer’s schedule while providing a friendlier, less-stressful experience. It also enables us to eliminate the expenses of employees and an expensive storefront and we pass those savings directly to our customers. Everything we have is 60 to 80 percent off of retail store prices.”

Another huge difference with mattress shopping at BoxDrop Oceanside is that not only do they expect you to shop around, they encourage you to. “We want people to come in here knowing what they want and what it would cost elsewhere,” Kimbrough said. “Our customers’ comfort is our No. 1 priority. We want them to find the most comfortable bed at a price point they are comfortable with, too. Our inventory is stocked with mattresses ranging from very economical to very high end and everything in between. And we know that no retail store can beat our prices. So we ask customers to do their due diligence before they come to us.”

In addition to mattresses, BoxDrop also carries frames and large variety of adjustable bed bases. “We also have no credit needed payment options for 90 days,” Kimbrough said. “That helps a lot of people who are able to buy a mattress on the spot and get a little extra time to pay it off.”

BoxDrop Oceanside currently offers free delivery for military personnel on Camp Pendleton. “We try to help out as much as we can,” Kimbrough said. “We already have cheaper delivery options than retail stores, and this is just one more way we can bring comfort to the community.”

Unlike many retail stores you can visit BoxDrop Oceanside seven days a week including evenings. “We know people are busy and we support a healthy work/life balance,” she said. “We are very hands off. When customers come in, we tell them to look around and lay down and find their comfort. We are just here to help people out. Everyone deserves a comfortable bed and we want to save them hundreds and even thousands of dollars on that important purchase.”

To learn more about BoxDrop Oceanside, call (760) 429-9803, email boxdropoceanside@gmail.com, find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/BoxDropOceanside or visit www.boxdropoceanside.com. They are located at 3375 Mission Avenue, Suite I in Oceanside.