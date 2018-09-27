A debut shopping experience in the Village

A new retail storefront has opened in the heart of Rancho Santa Fe offering opportunities for both Ranch residents and neighboring communities. Amy Meier, a regarded interior designer with a background in fashion, is offering her services as well as her debut boutique storefront named Amy Meier.

In the Village, Meier’s storefront can be found across the street from the historic The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe off the corner of La Flecha and Avenida Acacias.

Meier admits she wasn’t on the lookout for a new business locale, but when this spot became available, she couldn’t resist.

“I walked by it one day with my girls,” she said. “I live here in town and just fell in love with it. I mean the floor to ceiling bay windows are outrageous with the double Dutch door entry — it’s the dreamiest spot, so we immediately pounced on it.”

While Meier earned her graduate degree in fashion design, she moved into interior design about 11 years ago. As far as Meier is concerned, both do complement one another. It’s all-encompassing, particularly in dealing with fabrics, she said.

Having a retail shop was something that she wanted for quite some time.

“I feel it’s like one of those American dreams — I’ve always wanted a storefront,” she said. “And this just seemed like the right time and the right place.”

In a day and age when everyone seems to be shopping online, Meirer noted that many people are coming back to the idea of wanting something unique.

With that mindset Meier sought an inventory that offers a truly exclusive experience.

“For me, the most important thing was to create this really bespoke destination,” she said, noting that she wants to be a resource for the community.

While the overall aesthetic of her shop is very intentional of what Meier is carrying, she’s mindful of the artists she collaborates with.

Some of these include Connecticut artist Carol Leskanic who makes gilded lamps and San Diego-based furniture maker James Kendall Higgins.

“We connect with different artists — it’s creating something completely unique to them and us, so we have these exclusive collaborations,” she said.

Meier is also quick to point out that she has various price points ranging from a candle for $34, to art and antiques.

“I want this to be a shopping destination,” said Meirer, sharing that the shop carries great hostess gifts or even wedding gifts for those who prefer to not shop from a registry.

Meier handpicks every piece in her storefront.

When it comes to interior design, Meirer said that goal is to always deliver the absolute best in custom materials for each and every client. She specializes in new construction and remodels.

“It’s important to me to have your home breathe your every essence and sharing it with your friends and family,” she said, adding that this translates into her clients’ style.

Connecting with people and her clients is essential. Meier said for her new construction interior design projects, she could very well spend years with her clients since they are working from the ground up.

“You invest in their family, their kids, and their grandparents,” she said, with tears in her eyes. “So, when the day comes when you hand over those keys, you’ve been in contact with them almost every day for multiple years, and it’s hard to say goodbye.”

Meier has lived in Ranch for the past seven years and found her home through realtor Janet Lawless Christ.

“I hope people hear Amy’s words, catch her enthusiasm, and that it does spread because our town could be so much more dynamic than it is,” Lawless Christ said. “And it’s taken Amy’s vision to get this thing going to have a major, positive effect on The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe and its guests who now have something to do when they want to walk around the Village.”

Lawless Christ noted that the new storefront would also give Ranch residents a reason to come into the Village.

The Amy Meier storefront is located at 16903 Avenida de Acacias in Rancho Santa Fe. To learn more about Amy Meier Design visit AmyMeier.com.