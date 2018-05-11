A country legend, Carlsbad native Tony Kinman dies
Temple’s gala celebrates 40 yearsby Patty McCormac, , 0
The 40th Anniversary Gala on the evening of May 5 at Temple Solel was all glamour and glitter....
Residents pack council meeting to voice SOAR, hotel concernsby Wendy Vurik, , 0
With two important issues to address during its May 9 meeting, the Oceanside City Council was met with a...
City adds nine properties to housing planby Aaron Burgin, , 0
Encinitas officials have added several new sites to its affordable housing plan, several weeks after removing a site in...
Ponto residents rail against CIP park budgetby Steve Puterski, , 3
The city unveiled its one-year and 15-year Capital Improvements Program on May 8, but the center of discussion came...
Local minister urges civic compassion at 25th Interfaith Prayer Breakfastby Carey Blakely, , 0
Ever since 1952, by joint resolution of Congress and affirmed by President Harry S. Truman, the United States has...
Fundraising, grants essential to Boys & Girls Clubby Steve Puterski, , 0
Fundraising, grants and soliciting is the lifeblood of the Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad. With an operating budget...
Village Faire a marketing outlet for small businessesby Steve Puterski, , 0
As has become tradition, the streets of Carlsbad Village were filled with vendors, food, beer and tens of thousands...
Nanny gets year in jail for abandoning toddler in storeby Coast News wire services, , 0
A Carlsbad nanny who abandoned a 2-year-old boy in her care at an Encinitas craft store, prompting an intensive...
