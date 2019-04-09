9th annual Bags & Baubles around the corner

The ninth annual Bags & Baubles for FACE Foundation is turning a fundraising event into an unforgettable shopping experience. Once again this year, the venue will be located at a private Rancho Santa Fe Estate on April 28.

Nearly 500 guests will come out to pick their must-have items while supporting pets in need. In 2018, Bags & Baubles raised more than $130,000.

Ticket prices are $30 which includes complimentary champagne, wine, appetizers, desserts and shopping opportunities galore.

According to Danae Davis, the executive director of FACE Foundation, its board of directors underwrites all event expenses, so 100 percent of the proceeds go back to the nonprofit.

“The FACE Foundation specifically helps save the lives of pets by giving them a second chance when they’re facing economic euthanasia,” Davis said. “So, when a pet parent is faced with a difficult choice of not being able to afford a sudden emergency procedure or veterinary treatment for their pet, a lot of people don’t understand that without that money up front, the more humane option would be to euthanize the animal. We want to try to prevent that from happening — this year already, we have saved more than one pet a day from economic euthanasia.”

Davis said while many attendees are returning supporters who annually come shopping for the day, they also see new faces, too.

For Davis, Bags & Baubles is all about shopping for a cause and affording guests hundreds of choices in handbags, jewelry, sunglasses and more.

The silent auction items are either new or gently used and include designers such as Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Tori Burch, Gucci, Prada and Fendi.

“We have something for everyone,” she said. “We also have a section called the Cat’s Meow which is not part of the silent auction so people can buy those items right then and there.”

Since its inception in 2006, FACE Foundation has saved nearly 2,300 pets. And one of those pets is Pinky, a 12-year-old Maltese Bichon, owned by Christina Kremers of Carmel Valley.

Kremers shared how last November, Pinky was scampering through the grass when suddenly her back legs buckled, and she yelped.

Kremers took her to the veterinarian right away.

“Pinky had torn both of her back ACLs on her legs — she needed emergency surgery as soon as possible, and the cost was exorbitant — it was way out of my budget so the option that I had was to try to find something that could help me or put her down,” she said. “I came across the FACE Foundation, and I emailed them my story about Pinky and how much she meant to me.”

The very next day, FACE Foundation contacted her and got the wheels in motion for Pinky’s surgeries. Kremers’ gratitude for Pinky being saved is beyond words.

“I’m so thankful and blessed to have found FACE Foundation — without their help, I would have been part of that percentage of people who would have had to put down their best friend, and that would have been horrible,” Kremers said.

For more information on Bags & Baubles tickets as well as sponsorship opportunities visit Face4Pets.org or call (858) 450-3223.