23rd Annual Encinitas Oktoberfest, Sept. 30, 10 am-6 pm

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce will hold their 23rd Annual Encinitas Oktoberfest on Sun., September 30 from 10am–6pm. The event located at the intersection of Mountain Vista Dr. at El Camino Real will feature a German band and Bavarian dancers, up to 200 vendors, including artisans with unusual arts and craft items, a family food tent serving authentic German food and beverages, and a ceremonial parade.

There will be a family Funzone and a 21+ Craft Beer Garden. Admission is free. Call (760) 753-6041 or visit http://encinitasoktoberfest.com/%20for more information.