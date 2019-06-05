2019 Don Diego scholarships awarded

Above, Margaret (Sissy) Sugarman, of Encinitas, and Charlize Rice, of Escondido, were among the 23 scholarship winners from the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation. Selected from a group of nearly 100 applicants, they will be celebrated June 15, at the San Diego County Fair. Sugarman, who lives and works on her family’s Sugar Sweet Farm in Encinitas, won a $5,000 Junior Livestock Auction and a $2,500 4-H scholarship, which will support her at Principia College, where she will major in Biology. Rice, of Escondido, won the $5,000 Exhibitor/Participant Scholarship, UC Santa Cruz, Genetic Engineering/Molecular Biology and has been praised as “a model woman of character, strength and ambition.” More information is at dondiegoscholarship.org.