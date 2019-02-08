2019 Cardiff Kook Run photo gallery
Nuclear experts: San Onofre officials ‘downplaying risks’by Samantha Taylor, , 0
Scientists who authored two Samuel Lawrence Foundation reports claiming that nuclear waste storage and facility operations at San Onofre...
Oceanside approves creation of short-term rental programby Samantha Taylor, , 0
City Council unanimously approved a request by Councilman Christopher Rodriguez and Deputy Mayor Jack Feller for city staff to...
Residents, speech advocates push back on city ordinanceby Steve Puterski, , 0
Tensions ran high as residents and city officials discussed the city’s proposal for a standalone “expressive activities” ordinance during...
Students create 18 mosaics for Santa Fe Drive underpassby Aaron Burgin, , 0
ENCINITAS — The mosaics that will line the Santa Fe Drive underpass by later this year will have a...
Carlsbad Unified gets third school resource officerby Steve Puterski, , 0
School safety is arguably the biggest issue for districts throughout the country.
Jacob outlines ambitious work plan in State of the County Addressby Aaron Burgin, , 0
San Diego County is poised to become the next agency to move toward energy independence from San Diego Gas...
Subcommittee appointments under scrutinyby Lexy Brodt, , 0
City Council subcommittees have recently become the center of a “thorny” debate, with an anonymous newsletter raising questions about...
Middle schoolers tackle Nordson energy challengeby Steve Puterski, , 0
Science is helping lead the way to address energy concerns, even in schools.
