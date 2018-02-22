San Marcos man guilty of killing girlfriend

VISTA — A San Marcos man who shot his girlfriend and left her body in her car, parked along northbound Interstate 15 near Escondido, was convicted Feb. 16 of first-degree murder.

A jury deliberated parts of two days before finding 40-year-old Edward Andrew Long guilty in the June 12, 2016, death of 38-year-old Elizabeth Perez.

Authorities said Long shot Perez in his garage just before midnight, then drove the victim’s car — with her in it — to a spot near the on-ramp to El Norte Parkway. Perez was found dead in her black 2003 Mercury Sable the next afternoon. She had been shot once in the head.

Long was arrested nine days later in Las Vegas at another girlfriend’s home.

The defendant claimed the shooting was accidental. He testified that he tapped his gun against the glass in his car window and it discharged.

Long faces 50 years to life in prison when he is sentenced March 19 at the Vista courthouse.

— City News Service