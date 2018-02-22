Legal Notices, February 23, 2018

NOTICE FOR PUBLIC REVIEW AND SOLICITATION OF COMMENTS ON THE CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC HOUSING AGENCY ANNUAL PLAN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AND THE REVISED ADMINISTRATIVE PLAN FOR THE SECTION 8 HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM As a recipient of federal funds to support the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Rental Assistance Program, the City of Carlsbad is required to prepare a Public Housing Agency (PHA) Plan for submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The annual plan provides information about the PHA’s operation, policies, strategies, and resources to provide housing assistance to low income families for the upcoming year. The Administrative Plan is a supporting document to the PHA Plan and establishes local policies for the Section 8 Rental Assistance Program administration in accordance with HUD requirements, and establishes local policies on matters where the PHA has discretion within the federal regulations. THE RESIDENTS OF CARLSBAD AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that effective February 25, 2018, the City of Carlsbad will be accepting comments on the PHA Annual Plan for fiscal year 2018 and the revised Administrative Plan. The City of Carlsbad’s PHA Annual Plan and Administrative Plan will be available for public review and comment until 5:30 p.m. on April 10, 2018. Copies of the documents are available for review at the following locations: Cole Library (1250 Carlsbad Village Drive), Dove Library (1775 Dove Lane); Housing & Neighborhood Services (1200 Carlsbad Village Drive), and the Senior Center (799 Pine Avenue). Written or verbal comments will be accepted until 5:30 p.m. on April 10, 2018 at the Housing & Neighborhood Services office. All comments (written or verbal) must be submitted to: Bobbi Nunn, Housing Program Manager Carlsbad Housing & Neighborhood Services 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive Carlsbad, CA 92008 E-mail: bobbi.nunn@carlsbadca.gov Phone: 760-434-2816 FAX: 760-720-2037 The City Council will also be accepting public comments on the PHA Annual Plan and Administrative Plan during the Public Hearing, which is tentatively scheduled for April 10, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Please contact Bobbi Nunn at 760-434-2816 to confirm the date of the Public Hearing and to arrange for translators or other special services needed to participate in the public review process. 02/23/18 CN 21391

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Coast Highway 101 Sidewalk Improvements CS15C

Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on March 13, 2018. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be posted on PlanetBids. NON-MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING WILL BE HELD ON FEBRUARY 28, 2018 AT 10AM IN FRONT OF RIP CURL AT 1105 SOUTH COAST HIGHWAY 101, ENCINITAS, CA, 92024. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Work consists of construction of curb, gutter, decorative sidewalk, driveways, pedestrian access ramps, asphalt pavement, permeable pavers, landscaping, irrigation, storm drain, adjust-to-grade and relocation of utilities such as water meters, and traffic signage and striping. Special Project Note: This Project fronts multiple businesses and requires construction activity coordination and timely completion of Phase 1 over the project length in the project plans. Engineer’s Estimate – $750,000 COMPLETION OF WORK: Phase 1 hardscape work to be complete on or before May 24, 2018, time is of the essence to commence this Project after award. The apparent successful Bidder is required to immediately begin to preparation of all documents required by the project documents to begin Phase 1 work. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement including related documents is PlanetBids at: http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and bid clarifications, as well as any addenda. Hard copies of contract documents may also be obtained after Wednesday, February 21st at the Engineering counter at City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid and monitor the solicitation, a bidder must register as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to: http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for registering as a plan holder as described above and obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their electronic bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the Contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at www.dir.gov. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. 02/23/18, 03/02/18 CN 21377

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-02

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2018-02 entitled, “”An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to address state law regarding junior accessory dwelling units”. The ordinance provides amendments to implement Assembly Bill 2406 (AB 2406) through the implementation of regulations concerning junior accessory dwelling units in residential zones. The proposed amendments provide for the creation of junior accessory dwelling units within a previously constructed single-family residence on lots zoned for single-family and multi-family use and that ordinance shall designate areas within the jurisdiction of the local agency where junior accessory dwelling units may be permitted and the designation of areas may be based on criteria that may include, but are not limited to, the adequacy of water and sewer services and the impact of accessory dwelling units on traffic flow and public safety. Ordinance 2018-02 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 14, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the March 14, 2018, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 02/23/18 CN 21372

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-01

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2018-01 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code to address changes in state law regarding accessory dwelling units.” The ordinance provides amendments to implement Senate Bill 1069 (SB 1069) and Assembly Bill 2299 (AB 2299) through the implementation of regulations concerning accessory dwelling units in residential zones. The proposed amendments address matters including unit size, parking, fees, and other requirements, that are not so arbitrary, excessive, or burdensome so as to unreasonably restrict the ability of homeowners to create accessory dwelling units in zones in which they are authorized by local ordinance. Ordinance 2018-01 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on February 14, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the March 14, 2018, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 02/23/18 CN 21371

CITY OF CARLSBAD EARLY PUBLIC NOTICE PROJECT NAME: RECYCLED WATER PHASE III PIPELINE EXPANSION SEGMENT 5 PROJECT NUMBER: CDP 2018-0011/SUP 2018-0001 (PUB2018-0004) This early public notice is to let you know that a development application for a Coastal Development Permit and Special Use Permit project within your neighborhood have been submitted to the City of Carlsbad on January 30, 2018. The project application is undergoing its initial review by the city. LOCATION: Within the public rights-of-way on El Camino Real, Kelly Drive, Tamarack Avenue and surrounding neighborhoods. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Carlsbad Municipal Water District proposes to construct 11,077 linear feet of 8-inch diameter and 32,661 linear feet of 6-inch diameter PVC pipeline and appurtenances. Please keep in mind that this is an early public notice and that the project design could change as a result of further staff and public review. A future public hearing notice will be mailed to you when this project is scheduled for public hearing before the Planning Commission. CONTACT INFORMATION: If you have questions or comments regarding this proposed project please contact Pam Drew, Project Planner at pam.drew@carlsbadca.gov or 760-602-4644, City of Carlsbad Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008 or Lindsay Leahy, Project Engineer at lindsay.leahy@carlsbadca.gov or 760-603-7325, City of Carlsbad Municipal Water District, 5950 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PUBLISH: February 23, 2018 CITY OF CARLSBAD PLANNING DIVISION 02/23/18 CN 21370

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED CHANGE OF ELECTION SYSTEM AND ESTABLISHMENT OF TRUSTEE AREAS FOR THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE SAN DIEGUITO UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

You are hereby notified that resolutions have been filed with this office in accordance with Education Code section 5019 for a change of election system and the establishment of trustee areas for the Governing Board of the San Dieguito Union High School District. YOU WILL THEREFORE TAKE NOTICE that this matter will come before the Board of Education, San Diego County, acting as the County Committee on School District Organization, on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at 6 p.m. at: San Dieguito Union High School District Board Room-District Office 710 Encinitas Blvd. Encinitas, CA 92024 Guidelines for conduct of the public hearing are available at www.sdcoe.net/sandieguitoupdates or by contacting Carmen Aguilar, administrative assistant to the superintendent, at CPAguilar@sdcoe.net or 858-292-3515. PAUL GOTHOLD, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools San Diego County, California 02/23/18 CN 21365

T.S. No. 17-49421 APN: 121-330-03-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: STEVEN C. DIXON, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 2/14/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0063739 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 3/16/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $529,442.16 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 474 SOLANA REAL FALLBROOK, CA 92028 A.P.N #.: 121-330-03-00 Date of Sale: 3/16/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $529,442.16 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 474 SOLANA REAL FALLBROOK, CA 92028 A.P.N #.: 121-330-03-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-49421. Dated: 2/16/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee EPP 24706 Pub Dates 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/2018 CN 21368

T.S. No. 061016-CA APN: 223-650-12-61 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE EXECUTED BY: TAMARA K. COLBERT, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Date of Sale: 3/29/2018 at 9:00 AM ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Street Address: 2046 SILVERADO STREET SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92078 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $356,267.47 STOX 906588 02/23/18, 03/02/18, 03/09/18 CN 21351

Afc-1096 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/16/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/16/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 [Multiple timeshare units listed with details] [Continuation of timeshare unit listings] [Continuation of timeshare unit listings] Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case. DATE: 2/15/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 02/23/18, 03/02/18, 03/09/18 CN 21350

Afc-1095 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/16/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/16/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 [Multiple timeshare units listed] [Continuation of timeshare unit listings] [Continuation of timeshare unit listings] [Continuation of timeshare unit listings] [Continuation of timeshare unit listings] [Continuation of timeshare unit listings] [Continuation of timeshare unit listings] [Continuation of timeshare unit listings] [Continuation of timeshare unit listings] Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, you may call 1-800-540-1717. DATE: 2/15/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 02/23/18, 03/02/18, 03/09/18 CN 21349

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE T.S. No. 17-00402-CI-CA Title No. 170198305-CA-VOI A.P.N. 265-451-44-00 Trustor: Liliana Miranda Townshend, trustee of the Liliana Miranda Living Trust dated September 13, 2010. Date of Sale: 03/21/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. Estimated amount of unpaid balance: $1,741,031.01. Street Address: 7977 Camino De La Dora, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash will be held by the duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made in an "as is" condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances. Date of Sale: 03/21/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. Estimated amount of unpaid balance: $1,741,031.01. Street Address: 7977 Camino De La Dora, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number 17-00402-CI-CA. Date: 02/14/2018 National Default Servicing Corporation A-4646987 02/23/2018, 03/02/2018, 03/09/2018 CN 21348

Title Order No. 05934336 Trustee Sale No. 82537 Loan No. 399111192 APN 299-096-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: DIANA SHANNON LYNCH, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Beneficiary: PRIVATE MORTGAGE FUND, LLC Date of Sale: 3/12/2018 at 1:00 PM Place: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division, 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Street Address: 2306 OCEAN FRONT DEL MAR, CA 92014 Estimated amount: $5,711,512.51 On 3/12/2018 at 1:00 PM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH At: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Street Address: 2306 OCEAN FRONT DEL MAR, CA 92014 Estimated amount: $5,711,512.51 DATE: 2/8/2018 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST, as Trustee STOX 906470 02/16/18, 02/23/18, 03/02/18 CN 21343 NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit www.stoxposting.com, using the file number T.S.# 82537. STOX 906470 02/16/18, 02/23/18, 03/02/18 CN 21343

T.S. No. 061753-CA APN: 143-224-12-01 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: HANY S. BOTROS, AND JANICE M. BAUTISTA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Date of Sale: 3/12/2018 at 1:00 PM Place: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 Street Address: 213 WINDWARD WAY OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92054 Estimated amount: $1,077,574.44 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,077,574.44 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number 061753-CA. STOX 906386 02/16/18, 02/23/18, 03/02/18 CN 21342 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: AN UNDIVIDED TWENTY-FIVE (25) PERCENT INTEREST AS TENANT-IN-COMMON IN AND TO PARCEL 1 OF WINDWARD WAY RESIDENCES CONDOMINIUM PROJECT PARCEL 2: LIVING UNIT 1 AND ALL EXTERIOR IMPROVEMENTS ATTACHED THERETO STOX 906386 02/16/18, 02/23/18, 03/02/18 CN 21342

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007062516 EXECUTED BY: SUSAN B ANTHONY, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS A MARRIED WOMAN DATE OF SALE: 03/29/2018. TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS: 3372 EDGEVIEW STREET, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92069. APN#: 221-780-07- EXECUTED BY: SUSAN B ANTHONY, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN WHO ACQUIRED TITLE AS A MARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 03/29/2018. TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3372 EDGEVIEW STREET, SAN MARCOS, CALIFORNIA 92069. APN#: 221-780-07-00. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $214,667.39. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007062516. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 02/07/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-FN4646376 02/16/2018, 02/23/2018, 03/02/2018 CN 21340

Title Order No.: 5931260 Trustee Sale No.: NR-50653-CA Reference No.: Waters End HOA APN No.: 214-610-49-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE [ATTENTION RECORDER: PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE §2923.3, THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERENCED BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 04/21/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 03/02/2018 at 10:00 AM, Nationwide Reconveyance LLC As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 04/25/2014 as Document No. 2014-0165931 Book XX Page XX, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, property owned by: Federick R Licht Trustee of the Brookside Land Trust and described as follows: As more fully described on the referenced Assessment Lien WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state of federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land therein: 214-610-49-00 The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 617 Brookside Ct., Carlsbad, CA 92011. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: $11,965.42 Estimated Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant, Waters End Homeowners Association, under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 949-860-9155 or visit this Internet Web site www.innovativefieldservices.com, using the file number assigned to this case NR-50653-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR Date: 2/05/2018 Nationwide Reconveyance LLC For Sales Information Please Call 949-860-9155 By: Rhonda Rorie, AVP (IFS# 5657 02/09/18, 02/16/18, 02/23/18) CN 21297

Afc-1094 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/6/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 86668 B3951695C GMO 503421EZ 211-130-02-00 KAREN A. BURDACK A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/07/2011 05/19/2011 2011-0259395 6/12/2017 2017-0261193 $27394.03 88047 B0340475C GMP533351AZ 5333 ANNUAL 51 211-130-03-00 DUANE ALLAN JOHNSON AND CYNTHIA JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/31/2006 08/11/2006 2006-0571467 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $60478.77 88048 B0401685H GMP681114D1O BIENNIAL ODD 211-131-13-00 ODETTA L. RODRIGUEZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/25/2012 12/27/2012 2012-0816562 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $14854.50 88051 B0409705H GMP691249A1Z ANNUAL 211-131-13-00 JOSHUA JESSE CARBAJAL AND CLARISSE MARIE CARBAJAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/19/2013 06/27/2013 2013-0404760 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $10430.60 88052 B0420245H GMP692332A1E BIENNIAL EVEN 211-131-13-00 JOHN R. WHIPPLE JR. AND ROSA L. WHIPPLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/26/2013 12/30/2013 2013-0742423 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $22930.86 88054 B0423295L GMO523318A1Z 211-130-02-00 SHEILA M. MARTIN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND KIRSTEN A.E.MARTIN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/07/2014 02/20/2014 2014-0068612 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $25572.81 88055 B0423425A GMP692114A1E 211-131-13-00 HENRY L. FOSTER III AND ANTONIQUE R. FOSTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2013 02/27/2014 2014-0079234 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $18357.61 88056 B0423995S GMP683119BO 211-131-13-00 JOSE L. DIAZ AND NATASHA R. DIAZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/22/2014 03/06/2014 2014-0089734 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $18199.47 88057 B0424495H GMP702136A1Z 211-131-13-00 EDWARD P. HARDESTY AND DORIS A. HARDESTY AS CO-TRUSTEE OF THE HGP LIVING REVOCABLE TRUST UNDER AGREEMENT THE 2ND DAY OF DECEMBER 2013 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/28/2014 03/13/2014 2014-0099469 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $17054.88 88058 B0424505H GMP702137A1Z 211-131-13-00 EDWARD P. HARDESTY AND DORIS A. HARDESTY AS CO-TRUSTEE OF THE HGP LIVING REVOCABLE TRUST UNDER AGREEMENT THE 2ND DAY OF DECEMBER 2013 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/28/2014 03/13/2014 2014-0099471 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $30609.59 88059 B0426495H GMO703238A1Z 211-131-13-00 ERIC D. OLIVER AND KATRINA I. OLIVER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/13/2014 04/17/2014 2014-0152140 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $30374.84 88061 B0429835S GMP682209D1O 211-131-13-00 ALISA M. FINKEN TRUSTEE OF THE FINKEN FAMILY TRUST DATED APRIL 21ST 2009 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/25/2014 06/19/2014 2014-0254433 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $25038.51 88062 B0431195S GMP702146B1E 211-131-13-00 RACHEL L. LAMERS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/22/2014 07/17/2014 2014-0298408 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $12884.08 88065 B0437075C GMP541614DE 211-130-03-00 TERESA L. GREENE A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/26/2014 11/06/2014 2014-0484261 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $15589.27 88066 B0438465S GMP683449BO 211-131-13-00 JUNE BRUCELAS A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AND KIMBERLIE A. VILLELA A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/22/2014 12/11/2014 2014-0545489 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $40509.37 88067 B0440875H GMP582125A1Z 211-131-11-00 DARLENE L. PETERSON-HAUSCHILD A(N) AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/01/2015 02/12/2015 2015-0064120 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $48278.78 88069 B0442675A GMP592229AZ 211-131-11-00 DONALD E. AMI AND HOLLY L. HALSEY-AMI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/10/2015 02/26/2015 2015-0141424 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $15745.99 88070 B0442775A GMP702210D1O 211-131-13-00 CLAUDIA DEVITO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/27/2015 04/02/2015 2015-0156097 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $33465.13 88071 B0442975S GMP682250A1E 211-131-13-00 THOMAS LOUIS CAREY AND CLAUDINE GLORIA CAREY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/16/2015 04/02/2015 2015-0156079 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $27951.10 88073 B0448345H GMP651320A1E 211-131-13-00 ANDY C. MARTINEZ AND VERONICA L. RUVALCABA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/02/2015 07/16/2015 2015-0375313 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $10266.35 88074 B0449615L GMP651250D1E 211-131-13-00 BERNARD C. ROONEY A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/19/2015 08/06/2015 2015-0415543 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $28627.43 88075 B0449895L GMP592321AZ 211-131-11-00 ERNESTO F. CHAPMAN AND ANA B. CHAPMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/19/2015 08/06/2015 2015-0415661 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $14037.03 88076 B0456455C GMP661214A1Z 211-131-13-00 EDWARD P. HARDESTY AND DORIS A. HARDESTY AS CO-TRUSTEES OF THE HGP LIVING REVOCABLE TRUST UNDER AGREEMENT THE 2ND DAY OF DECEMBER 2013 Pacific Western Bank a California state chartered bank (successor by merger to CapitalSource Bank) 11/10/2015 11/25/2015 2015-0609689 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $43867.53 88077 B0456465C GMP661213A1Z 211-131-13-00 EDWARD P. HARDESTY AND DORIS A. HARDESTY AS CO-TRUSTEES OF THE HGP LIVING REVOCABLE TRUST UNDER AGREEMENT THE 2ND DAY OF DECEMBER 2013 Pacific Western Bank a California state chartered bank (successor by merger to CapitalSource Bank) 11/10/2015 11/25/2015 2015-0609687 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $27892.20 88078 B0460125S GMP541620DE 211-130-03-00 GREGORY B. FRENCH A(N) SINGLE MAN AND STEVEN ANGELO CONLEY A(N) SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/06/2016 02/04/2016 2016-0049876 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $27892.20 88079 B0460715C GMO522214D1E 211-130-02-00 CHRISTOPHER A. DURAN II A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/15/2016 02/18/2016 2016-0069344 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $14496.84 88080 B0464815H GMP663406BZ 211-131-13-00 RANDALL J. GAMBILL AND LINDA R. GAMBILL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/16/2016 05/05/2016 2016-0213577 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $15134.45 88081 B0465735H GMP701202D1E 211-131-13-00 HORACIO ESPINOSA AND SUSANA FLORES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/01/2016 05/19/2016 2016-0243289 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $25872.07 88082 B0471545S GMP663302D1Z 211-131-13-00 CHRISTIAN ESTUDILLO A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/28/2016 08/25/2016 2016-0440790 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $14262.72 88083 B0473455C GMP653130BZ 211-131-13-00 JOHNNIE E. JONES AND BLANCA E. JONES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/04/2016 09/22/2016 2016-0501878 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $17790.90 88084 B0474375C GMO501602DE 211-130-02-00 JEFFREY T. SEIFERT A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Pacific Western Bank a California state chartered bank (successor by merger to CapitalSource Bank) 08/28/2016 10/13/2016 2016-0551377 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $25275.60 88085 B0479265H GMP661242D1Z 211-131-13-00 HARLAN J. BOSSMAN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND JENNIFER L. HEILBRUN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/26/2016 01/12/2017 2017-0018059 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $12920.06 88086 B0513475C GMO562317AE 211-130-03-00 STEPHANIE ANN DIXON A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/27/2006 09/08/2006 2006-0639821 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $28364.57 88088 B0677475C GMP542351BZ 211-130-03-00 HARVEY B. KORN A WIDOWER AND SANDRA K. BEAMAN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS Advanced Commercial Corporation a California corporation 09/29/2006 10/13/2006 2006-0728166 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $13938.07 88091 B0989475C GMP531147AO 211-130-03-00 SHAWN G. ASKINE AND KELLY R. ASKINE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/06/2007 01/19/2007 2007-0039831 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $16709.98 88092 B1116475C GMP531102AE 211-130-03-00 DAVID A. STIVERS AND ANN R. STIVERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/27/2007 02/09/2007 2007-0091470 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $15008.67 88095 B1711475C GMP532404AO 211-130-03-00 WILLIAM J ALLSOPP AND CARLA J. ALLSOPP HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/26/2007 06/08/2007 2007-0386999 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $31747.94 88097 B2203475C GMP531446AE 211-130-03-00 MARIE VICTORIA WOZNIAK A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/19/2008 02/01/2008 2008-0051098 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $22814.42 88099 B2357475C GMP533419BO 211-130-03-00 EMANUEL LEDESMA AND GUADALUPE T. LEDESMA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/26/2008 04/04/2008 2008-0177811 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $35661.96 88100 B2366475C GMO511149AO 211-130-02-00 ALEX CYPERT A(N) SINGLE MAN AND MONIQUE STEFFANI A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/28/2008 04/11/2008 2008-0191936 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $23098.11 88102 B2865475C GMO561148AE 211-130-03-00 ROLAND CUBELO AND SHARNELL CUBELO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/12/2008 10/10/2008 2008-0532183 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $7991.76 88103 B3157475C GMO511342AZ 211-130-02-00 SHARAY L. ROBINSON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AND ELLEN Y. OLIVER A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS Resort Finance America LLC a Delaware limited liability company 02/06/2009 02/20/2009 2009-0083344 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $23253.09 88107 B3940795C GMO512341AZ 211-130-02-00 STEVE T. MATSUI AND JOY S. MATSUI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/05/2009 12/17/2009 2009-0696901 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $27940.08 88109 B3943535C GMO511410AZ 211-130-02-00 ROSENDO R. GARCIA AND EVETTE M. RIVERA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/25/2010 05/13/2010 2010-0240724 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $17046.04 88111 B3945135C GMO502249EO 211-130-02-00 HECTOR GALLEGO AND CLAUDINA CRUZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/16/2010 07/29/2010 2010-0383563 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $32456.73 88113 B3948685C GMO503427EZ 211-130-02-00 SIRANJEEVI DAVID (DECEASED) AND DOROTHY R. DAVID (DECEASED) TRUSTEES OR ANY SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE IN TRUST UNDER THE SIRANJEEVI DAVID AND DORTHY R. DAVID FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 29 2004 National Bank of Arizona N.A 02/01/2011 02/17/2011 2011-0092674 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $23710.08 88115 B3952205C GMO503431EZ 211-130-02-00 DANIEL E. WILKINS II AND DENISE M. WILKINS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CapitalSource Bank a California industrial bank 05/10/2011 05/26/2011 2011-0272399 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $23158.02 88116 B3952465C GMP532150AE 211-130-03-00 DELISA JEANNE HULL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/15/2011 06/02/2011 2011-0282388 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $36759.37 88118 B3991815C GMO513406BE 211-130-02-00 JIMES A. CHALABI AND ELIZABETH M. CHALABI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/21/2011 09/02/2011 2011-0454435 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $27871.56 88119 B3991965C GMO522218B1Z 211-130-02-00 MARIO E. VIGIL AND MELISSA L. VIGIL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/30/2011 09/08/2011 2011-0464328 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $23166.90 88120 B3992385C GMO523437BZ 211-130-02-00 STEVE E. BURNETT A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/16/2011 09/08/2011 2011-0464356 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $28339.11 88121 B3994405C GMP541313BE 211-130-03-00 HOWARD DAVID FRIEDLANDER AND ELAINE PEGGY FRIEDLANDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/21/2011 11/03/2011 2011-0588148 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $16308.90 88123 B3996365C GMO502108DO 211-130-02-00 JOSEPH MILITO AND PAMELA JEANN MILITO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CapitalSource Bank a California industrial bank 01/07/2012 02/09/2012 2012-0075614 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $18019.02 88124 B4039155C GMP521446B1O 211-130-02-00 TIMOTHY PHILLIP SHAVER AND JENNIFER ROBIN SHAVER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/04/2012 06/12/2012 2012-0332664 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $17797.60 88125 B4040175H GMP533451BE 211-130-03-00 NORMAN D BENALLY AND LOU H. BARBER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2012 08/02/2012 2012-0453325 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $14070.72 88126 B4042665L GMP681115D1E 211-131-13-00 JEFFREY M. JENKINS A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/28/2012 09/20/2012 2012-0569632 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $11954.26 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-858-207-0646, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. For information regarding paying off your interval, please contact ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY at 800-234-6222 ext 189 DATE: 2/1/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 by LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 02/09/18, 02/16/18, 02/23/18 CN 21293

AFC-1092 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by WAVE CREST OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 3/6/2018 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 87941 1814BSZ 1814BSZ 1831014 299-242-18-14 TRICIA VICTORIA PLUMMER A SINGLE WOMAN AND KATHERINE LISA PLUMMER A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 9/12/2017 9/25/2017 2017-0438940 10/26/2017 2017-0498896 $3719.90 87942 0122RSZ 01A1022 299-242-01-22 CHARLES A JOHNSON AND DIANA C JOHNSON HUSBAND & WIFE 9/12/2017 9/25/2017 2017-0438940 10/26/2017 2017-0498896 $4717.28 87943 1749RSZ 1731049 299-242-17-49 ORVILLE W CARTER AND BARBARA J ANDREEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/12/2017 9/25/2017 2017-0438940 10/26/2017 2017-0498896 $4119.90 87944 0918B1Z 0918B1Z 299-242-09-18 DAVE D TOLMACHOFF AND MARY ANN TOLMACHOFF HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/12/2017 9/25/2017 2017-0438940 10/26/2017 2017-0498896 $5426.24 87945 1541BSZ 1531041 299-242-15-41 ORVILLE W CARTER AN UNMARRIED MAN AND BARBARA J ANDREEN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 9/12/2017 9/25/2017 2017-0438940 10/26/2017 2017-0498896 $4119.90 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1400 OCEAN AVENUE, DEL MAR, CA, 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-858-207-0646, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. FOR INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR INTERVAL, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY, (800) 234-6222 EXT. 146 OR 189 Date: 1/31/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 02/09/18, 02/16/18, 02/23/18 CN 21292

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00048397-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Beatriz Ibanez on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Brandon Lopez Ibanez changed to proposed name: Brandon Lopez Ibanez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr 12, 2018 at 10:30 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. Date: Feb 15, 2018 Laura H. Parsky Judge of the Superior Court (to correct Coast News error on 01/12, 01/19, 01/26, 02/02/18 CN21180) 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21390

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JEWEL EDWARD HATCHETT Case # 37-2018-00007225-PR-PW-CTL ROA#1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jewel Edward Hatchett. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Stephanie Binford in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Stephanie Binford be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Mar 21, 2018; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503, Room: R. Longstreth located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rachel Vrana, 950 Boardwalk #304, San Marcos CA 92078. Telephone: 760.634.2403 02/23/18, 03/02/18, 03/09/18 CN 21364

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DONALD JULIAN BLISS aka DONALD J. BLISS Case # 37-2018-00006558-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Donald Julian Bliss aka Donald J. Bliss. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Sandra Randall in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Sandra Randall be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Mar 29, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503, located at Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Conrad F. Joyner, Jr., PO Box 425, San Luis Rey CA 92068. Telephone: 760.458.8030 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21338

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00005189-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Barbara Joan Lovenguth filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Barbara Joan Lovenguth; change to proposed name: Barbara Joan Lord. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar. 20, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 31, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21298

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00045351-CU-PA-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DAVID LEONARD ARAGON, an individual; and DOES 1 through 100, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ARACELI HERRERA, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel S. Rose, Esq., SBN 183853, Law Office of Daniel S. Rose, P.Cp., 316 S Melrose Dr. #107, Vista CA 92081 Telephone: 760.758-8000, Fax: 760.758.8001 Date: (Fecha): 05/04/2017 Clerk, by (Secretario) C. Van Pelt, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21295

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CHRISTINE ANN YACULLO Case # 37-2018-00003608-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Christine Ann Yacullo. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael Metzger in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael Metzger be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Mar 01, 2018; Time: 1:30 PM; Dept. 503. The court is: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101, Central Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Craig Gross, Goodwin Brown Gross & Lovelace, LLP. 4350 La Jolla Village Dr. #350, San Diego CA 92122. Telephone: 858.750.3580 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21294

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00004719-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Marla Kayra Castillo Ochoa on behalf of Antonio Ariza filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Antonio Ariza changed to proposed name: Antonio Ariza Castillo. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 15, 2018 at 10:30 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. Date: Jan 29, 2018 Peter C. Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21268

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00016099-CL-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MARIO A. CLAYBON, an individual, and DOES 1 through 10. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DE-MANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): RELIANT FINANCIAL CORPORA-TION, a California corporation dba GOLD ACCEPTANCE. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the court-house nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the Cali-fornia Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la infor-macion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el grava-men de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): San Diego County Superior Court, Hall of Justice, 330 W. Broad-way, San Diego CA 92101. The name, address, and telephone number of plain-tiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): James S. Sifers, MADISON HARBOR, ALC 17702 Mitchell North Irvine, CA 92614 Telephone: 949.756.9050 Date: (Fecha): 05/04/2017 Clerk, by (Secretario) V. Bahena, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21257

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002655 Filed: Jan 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Drywall. Located at: 255 Vista del Indio, Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brown & Sons Inc., 255 Vista del Indio, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/30/1999 S/Darrell Brown, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002939 Filed: Feb 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whole Plant Wellness. Located at: 729 Sea Cottage Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 516, Oceanside CA 92049. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tyler Nicklaus Bernard, 729 Sea Cottage Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tyler Nicklaus Bernard, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21387

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004591 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SVO Consulting; B. Succulents and More; C. Succulents & More; D. Succulent Gift Shop. Located at: 512 S Barnwell St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SVO Holdings LLC, 512 S Barnwell St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marieki Svoboda, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21386

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004542 Filed: Feb 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prosports Products Inc., B. Prosports; C. Tre Colline – Three Hills Winery; D. Tre Colline Winery; E. Three Hills Winery; F. Three Hills Vineyard; G. Tre Colline. Located at: 16805 Highland Valley Rd., Ramona CA San Diego 92065. Mailing Address: 9939 Hibert St. #105, San Diego CA 92131. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Prosports Products Inc., 16805 Highland Valley Rd., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2016 S/Carrie Panek, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21385

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002870 Filed: Jan 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Precision Auto. Located at: 2515 Pioneer Ave. #3, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William H Linamen, 710 Foxhall Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/31/2018 S/William H Linamen, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21384

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004219 Filed: Feb 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Dental Center. Located at: 156 N El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James A Snow, DDS, Inc., 156 N El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/1994 S/James A Snow, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21383

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004544 Filed: Feb 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Sports Foundation; B. Life Sports; C. LSF. Located at: 16805 Highland Valley Rd., Ramona CA San Diego 92065. Mailing Address: 9939 Hibert St. #105, San Diego Ca 92131. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Life Sports Foundation Inc., 16805 Highland Valley Rd., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2016 S/Carrie Panek, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21382

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004313 Filed: Feb 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Piedra Sagrada. Located at: 116 Quail Gardens Dr. #233, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Larsh Powell, 116 Quail Gardens Dr. #233, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrea Larsh Powell, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21381

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004110 Filed: Feb 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Jolla Studio Productions; B. La Jolla Production Studios. Located at: 1925 Nautilus St., La Jolla CA San Diego 92037. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charles Harrison Haig, 1925 Nautilus St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/13/2018 S/Charles Harrison Haig, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21380

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002967 Filed: Feb 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jill the Organizer. Located at: 4578 Warwick Circle, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jill Amber Birse, 4578 Warwick Circle, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Jill Amber Birse, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21379

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002618 Filed: Jan 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 911 Auto Repair. Located at: 6019 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeremiah Daniel Gledhill, 1309 Breeze St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremiah Gledhill, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21378

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003495 Filed: Feb 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Riot Nuts. Located at: 980 Los Vallecitos Unit B/C., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 351 N Melrose Dr., #H Vista CA 92083. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Camille Alexandria Gebert, 351 N Melrose Dr., #H Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2018 S/Camille Alexandria Gebert, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21376

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003949 Filed: Feb 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pub in the Tub Mobile Grooming. Located at: 4229 Raquel Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pub in the Tub Grooming LLC, 4229 Raquel Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ying Yuan, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21375

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004146 Filed: Feb 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Famous Dave’s Dogs. Located at: 1884 Turnberry Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark David Couron, 1884 Turnberry Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark David Couron, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21374

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004183 Filed: Feb 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eyas Solutions. Located at: 6857 Citrine Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dean A Gonsowski, 6857 Citrine Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dean A Gonsowski, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21373

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004301 Filed: Feb 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Dog Adventures. Located at: 1223 Highbluff Ave., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aimee Jeanine Smith, 1223 Highbluff Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Aimee Jeanine Smith, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21369

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000462 Filed: Jan 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lovebaked. Located at: 1674 Frisius Dr., Julian CA San Diego 92036. Mailing Address: PO Box 1242, Julian CA 92036. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Mina Gibson, 1674 Frisius Dr., Julian CA 92036. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/05/2018 S/Lisa Mina Gibson, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21367

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004330 Filed: Feb 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thumb Strum. Located at: 1045 S Nevada St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarah Ellen Randall, 1045 S Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Ellen Randall, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21366

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004271 Filed: Feb 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VLD Studios. Located at: 719 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vincent Lobascio, 719 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Vincent Lobasico, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21363

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003823 Filed: Feb 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Twoguysaero. Located at: 6684 Dondero Trl., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Donghwan Lee, 6684 Dondero Trl., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/02/2018 S/Donghwan Lee, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21362

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003557 Filed: Feb 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tia Luz. Located at: 625 South Cleveland St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maria Kristina Michelle Dybbro, 625 South Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/29/2017 S/Maria Kristina Michelle Dybbro, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21361

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003855 Filed: Feb 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surfvana. Located at: 6717 Limonite Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jackaline Dalgard Julien, 6717 Limonite Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jackaline Dalgard Julien, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21360

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004108 Filed: Feb 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poska Beachwear. Located at: 11668 Castile Way, San Diego CA San Diego 92128. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarah Hany Fathy, 11668 Castile Way, San Diego CA 92128. 2. Saif Ehab Elbanna, 11668 Castile Way, San Diego CA San Diego 92128. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2018 S/Saif Ehab Elbanna, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21359

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003281 Filed: Feb 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Microblading. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #20, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1066 Gardena Rd. Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shawna Campbell, 1066 Gardena Rd. Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2018 S/Shawna Campbell, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003349 Filed: Feb 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Health From Within Family Wellness Center. Located at: 1818 Marron Rd. #103, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Williams Chiropractic Inc., 1818 Marron Rd. #103, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2015 S/Tania Williams, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21357

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003677 Filed: Feb 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Effective Living Wills for Dementia, Etc. Located at: 3609 Sacramento St., San Francisco CA San Francisco 94118. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Institute for Strategic Change, 2240 Encinitas Blvd. #D-334 Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2017 S/Stanley A Terman, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21356

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004081 Filed: Feb 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Color Solutions Auto Two. Located at: 140 Little Oaks Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Color Solutions Auto Two Inc., 140 Little Oaks Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/17/2008 S/John Haynes, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21355

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004386 Filed: Feb 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Catalog of Adventures. Located at: 15418 Wyeport Rd., Ramona CA San Diego 92065. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sybil Elizabeth Robertson, 15418 Wyeport Rd., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sybil Elizabeth Robertson, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21354

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004020 Filed: Feb 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Marine Surveyors. Located at: 4035 Alto St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Douglas A Foote, 4035 Alto St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/08/2018 S/Douglas A Foote, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21353

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9002578 Filed: Jan 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. 9th Ave Carwash. Located at: 610 West 9th Ave, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: 1435 Santa Marta Ct, Solana Beach CA 92075. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/09/2018 and assigned File #2018-9003880. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. VRV Holdings, 1435 Santa Marta Ct, Solana Beach CA 92075. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company S/Vincent D Artolini, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09, 03/16/18 CN 21352

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003226 Filed: Feb 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Good Therapy San Diego. Located at: 285 N El Camino Real #218, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Good Therapy San Diego, Licensed Clinical Social Worker Inc., 285 N El Camino Real #218, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Catherine Brooks, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/18 CN 21347

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000245 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. i.e. Solutions; B. i.e. Solutions Inc. Located at: 3742 Saddle Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. I.E. Solutions Inc., 3742 Saddle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2017 S/Gerald W Fleck, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/18 CN 21346

Statement #2018-9004052 Filed: Feb 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dreadhawk. Located at: 4028 Sand Cove Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Timothy O’Gara, 4028 Sand Cove Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/17/2016 S/Michael Timothy O’Gara, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/18 CN 21337

Statement #2018-9003913 Filed: Feb 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Autoimmune Health Freedom. Located at: 10374 Matador Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92124. Mailing Address: 9187 Clairemont Mesa Bl #6-433, San Diego CA 92123. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Desiree Kay Lawn, 10374 Matador Ct., San Diego CA 92124. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Desiree Kay Lawn, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/18 CN 21336

Statement #2018-9003138 Filed: Feb 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Money Machine; B. DJ Fingaz; C. Fabricali; D. FBCA. Located at: 2240 Encinitas Blvd D500, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William C. Houseman, 32845 Westport Way, Winchester, CA 92596. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/23/2012 S/William C Houseman, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/18 CN 21335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003769 Filed: Feb 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Le Hudson Group. Located at: 1839 Gatepost Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Edward Hudson, 1839 Gatepost Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/2017 S/Matthew Edward Hudson 02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/18 CN 21334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002574 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PupLid; B. BuddyBrim. Located at: 190 Del Mar Shores Terrace #60, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Burnell & Choi LLC, 190 Del Mar Shores Terrace #60, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started. S/Woujin A. Choi, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/18 CN 21333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002772 Filed: Jan 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Main Entry Editions. Located at: 1057 Chestnut Dr., Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rebecca Stuart Jones, 1057 Chestnut Dr., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/25/1995 S/Rebecca Stuart Jones, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/18 CN 21332

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003875 Filed: Feb 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. It’s Vegan! apparel. Located at: 1706 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dillon Ray Price, 1706 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Dillon Ray Price, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/18 CN 21331

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002899 Filed: Jan 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creavita Services. Located at: 164 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas, CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St., #364, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charlotte Sonja Kagell, 164 Countryhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/14/2017 S/Charlotte Sonja Kagell, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/18 CN 21330

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003524 Filed: Feb 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Dog Handyman. Located at: 1326 Walnutview Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gary Paul Maloney, 1326 Walnutview Dr., Encinitas CA, 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started. S/Gary Paul Maloney, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/18 CN 21329

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003629 Filed: Feb 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aragon Transportation. Located at: 766 S. Nardo Ave. B2, Solana Beach, CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. El Rey Party Bus Transportation LLC, 766 S. Nardo Ave. B2, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started. S/Nazario Aragon, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/18 CN 21328

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002715 Filed: Jan 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A Little Solace Co. Located at: 1452 Sundance Ave., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 663 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #650, San Marcos, CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JJ Creative Studios, Inc., 1452 Sundance Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started. S/Jessica Springer, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/18 CN 21327

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002557 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 356 Photography. Located at: 3435 Capri Way #2, Oceanside, CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melissa Anne Jennings, 3435 Capri Way #2, Oceanside CA 92056. 2. Lewis Fulton Jennings Jr., 3435 Capri Way #2, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started. S/Melissa Anne Jennings, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02, 03/09/18 CN 21326

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001802 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Naked Skin and Wax. Located at: 225 Jefferson St. #101, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1630 Mountain View Ave #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kimie Renee Roney, 1630 Mountain View Ave. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/20/2017 S/Kimie Renee Roney, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21325

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003294 Filed: Feb 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inject Agency. Located at: 530 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Inject LLC, 530 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/13/2013 S/Keenan Kelly, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21323

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002689 Filed: Jan 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Center for Narrative Health Practices. Located at: 721 N Vulcan Ave. #209, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carrie S Phillips Inc., 721 N Vulcan Ave. #209, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Carrie S Phillips, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21321

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003139 Filed: Feb 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bright Horizons Counseling Services. Located at: 3150 El Camino Real #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kathleen E Byrne, 540 Veronica Pl., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathleen E Byrne, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21320

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002651 Filed: Jan 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Weed and Things; B. Cannabis Dispensary Extraordinaire; C. Best Bud Dispensary; D. Sea Side Cannabis Dispensary; E. Marijuana Unlimited; F. Cannabis Unlimited. Located at: 2945 Harding St. #201, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Professional Recruiter Associates Inc., 2945 Harding St. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Donald Sonn, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21318

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001801 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Spa. Located at: 1012 S Coast Hwy #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1630 Mountain View Ave #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kimie Renee Roney, 1630 Mountain View Ave. #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimie Renee Roney, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001732 Filed: Jan 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TC Dugan Enterprises Inc.; B. Sweet Swirls; C. Crutchee’s Cream Sweet & Salty Treats; D. Crutchees’ Cream; E. Shake Shack; F. Captain Swirls. Located at: 5142 Delaney Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TC Dugan Enterprises Inc., 5142 Delaney Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/18/2013 S/Wanda Dugan, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001685 Filed: Jan 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweethaven Pastries. Located at: 2112 Opal Ridge, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sharareh Hashemi, 2112 Opal ridge, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sharareh Hashemi, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001385 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Propel. Located at: 2575 Arundel Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. J Harding Franchise Associates, 2575 Arundel Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/17/2018 S/James H Johnson, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002843 Filed: Jan 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Scalp Micropigmentation. Located at: 1822 Marron Rd. #20, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 4665-C Los Alamos Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kasey Lea Keck, 4665-C Los Alamos Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kasey Lea Keck, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001203 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NICA Sure Team Foundation. Located at: 807 Stratford Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Judy Marcia Blevins, 807 Stratford Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Judy Marcia Blevins, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001323 Filed: Jan 17, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Left Coast PR. Located at: 3141 Hawthorn St., San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Winget, 3141 Hawthorn St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/17/2018 S/Lauren Winget, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002331 Filed: Jan 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gustavo Services & Solutions. Located at: 5810 Amaya Dr. #1-D, La Mesa CA San Diego 91942. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gustavo Adolfo La Cruz Arbelaez, 5810 Amaya Dr. #1-D, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gustavo Adolfo La Cruz Arbelaez, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003054 Filed: Feb 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fitness Quest Nutrition. Located at: 157 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #134, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ralph Gonzalez, 5824 Spur Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ralph Gonzalez, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002202 Filed: Jan 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Giggle Moon Girls. Located at: 719 Pier View Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Malinda Originals Inc., 719 Pier View Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Clark, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003094 Filed: Feb 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eli & Ali Baby; B. Eli & Ali. Located at: 2041 Janis Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Openglass Studio LLC, 2041 Janis Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/02/2018 S/Arvin Abadilla, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001202 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coloroso. Located at: 2250 Colony Terrace, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Derek Alberto Kiy, 2250 Colony Terrace, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/14/2018 S/Randy Hanson, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002698 Filed: Jan 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Pool Service and Repair. Located at: 6330 Edendale St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway #105-420, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Summit Events of California Inc., 6330 Edendale St, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/30/2018 S/Randy Hanson, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001878 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CVS/pharmacy #10954. Located at: 402 5th Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: One CVS Dr., Woonsocket RI 02895. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Garfield Beach CVS, LLC, One CVS Dr., Woonsocket RI 02895. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/16/2015 S/Melanie K Luker, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9003106 Filed: Feb 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Clinical. Located at: 1730 Kirk Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cathi Amaya Sciacca, 1730 Krik Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cathi Amaya Sciacca, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21303

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001853 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C-Side Supply. Located at: 10645 Calle Mar de Mariposa #6112, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CBD Care LLC, 10645 Calle Mar de Mariposa #6112, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/22/2018 S/Brandon Colker, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21302

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9002578 Filed: Jan 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Best Rock Quarry; B. Best Rock Products. Located at: 990 Highland Dr. #212, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 1450, Solana Beach CA 92075. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 01/09/2017 and assigned File #2017-000628. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Jack D. Nickolaisen, 990 Highland Dr. #212, Solana Beach CA 92075. The Business is Conducted by: Individual S/Jack D Nickolaisen, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21301

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9002577 Filed: Jan 29, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. ACL – Aerostar; B. Interwest Pacific; C. Cardiff Pacific. Located at: 401 Deer Springs Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: PO Box 1450, Solana Beach CA 92075. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 01/09/2017 and assigned File #2017-000626. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Jack D. Nickolaisen, 990 Highland Dr. #212, Solana Beach CA 92075. The Business is Conducted by: Individual S/Jack D Nickolaisen, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002572 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACL Aerostar; B. Aerostar Leasing Corp; C. Best Rock Products; D. Cardiff Pacific. Located at: 8665 Gibbs Dr. #210, San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Aerostar Companies Inc., 8665 Gibbs Dr. #210, San Diego CA 92123. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2012 S/Jack Nickolaisen, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23, 03/02/18 CN 21299

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001795 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hair Haven Salon. Located at: 341 W. 2nd Ave, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: 720 Nancy St., Escondido CA 92027. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erica Lynn Steele, 720 Nancy St., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/22/2018 S/Erica Lynn Steele, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21291

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000599 Filed: Jan 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uplift Artisan. Located at: 7699 Circulo Sequoia, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Marie Jones, 7699 Circulo Sequoia, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/08/2018 S/Michelle Marie Jones, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21290

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002530 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Village Pub. Located at: 224 Main St., Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vista Pub Partners LLC, 224 Main St., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/28/2012 S/Leroy Tardy, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21289

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001519 Filed: Jan 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Perfect Solution; B. Your Traffic Informant; C. Moving God’s People. Located at: 115 Taylor St. #A, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Martin Charles Lauber 115 Taylor St. #A, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2013 S/Martin Charles Lauber, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21288

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002270 Filed: Jan 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Standard Elite LLC. Located at: 1761 Red Barn Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Standard Elite LLC, 17661 Red Barn Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/23/2017 S/Andre Keith Bosier, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000924 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SLSmith and Sons; B. SLSmith and Sons Irrigation. Located at: 1630 Mountain View Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonathan Smith, 1121 Conway Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/11/2018 S/Jonathan Smith, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001159 Filed: Jan 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skinbybrooklyn. Located at: 4265 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brooklyn Tegardine, 4265 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brooklyn Tegardine, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21285

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002605 Filed: Jan 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Personal Banking Services. Located at: 1871 Amalfi Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roberta Newell Johnson, 1871 Amalfi Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/23/1993 S/Roberta Newell Johnson, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001280 Filed: Jan 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific First Realty; B. My Preferred Lender. Located at: 6120 Paseo del Norte #A-2, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. New Venture Associates Inc., 6120 Paseo del Norte #A-2, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Peter Edelmuth, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002467 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County CPA. Located at: 1333 Sky Ridge Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Payal Mehta, 1333 Sky Ridge Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Payal Mehta, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21282

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001968 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MASH Engineering. Located at: 1247 Cinchona St., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarah Michaele Haupt, 1247 Cinchona St., Vista CA 92083; 2. Marshal Dennis Haupt, 1247 Cinchona St., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sarah Michaele Haupt, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21281

Statement of Withdrawal From Partnership Operating Under Fictitious Business Name #2018-9001026 Filed: Jan 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Julian Mountain Spa. The Original Statement of this Fictitious Business was filed in San Diego County on: 08/28/2015 and assigned File #2015-022632. Located at: 2011 Main St. #C, Julian CA San Diego 92036. Mailing Address: PO Box 956, Julian CA 92036. The Following Partner Has Withdrawn: 1. Gloria Yvonne Munger, 450 Valley Dr., Vista CA 92084. S/Gloria Y Munger 0/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002293 Filed: Jan 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jesus Is My Savior Roofing Company; B. Jim’s Roofing Co.; C. J.I.M.S. Roofing Co. Located at: 356 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James William Heidrick, 356 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2018 S/James William Heidrick, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21279

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9000246 Filed: Jan 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grocery Outlet of San Ysidro. Located at: 444 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro CA San Diego 92173. Mailing Address: 1828 Caminito Sicilia, Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tosquy-Nars Market Inc., 444 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro CA 92173. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ruben A Aguilar, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002386 Filed: Jan 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gold Coast Real Estate. Located at: 7026 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stay Golden LLC, 7026 Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven A Golden, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21277

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002243 Filed: Jan 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. General Data Protection Services; B. GDP Services. Located at: 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Scott Lee Allbert, 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081; 2. Marcella Mary Hormozi-Allbert, 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Lee Allbert, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21276

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002294 Filed: Jan 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Firewheel Church. Located at: 5185 Acuna St., San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: 356 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James William Heidrick, 356 Winsome Pl., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Steven Louis Bussell, 5590 Hamill Ave., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/25/2018 S/James William Heidrick, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21275

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001947 Filed: Jan 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cross Search. Located at: 4405 Manchester Ave. #106, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jesse Papike, 269 Chapalita Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Jodie Sladavic, 2102 Colony Terrace, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Jesse Papike, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21274

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9001946 Filed: Jan 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Cross Search. Located at: 14695 Chaparral Slope Rd., Jamul CA San Diego 91935. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above Was Filed In San Diego County On: 05/09/2013 and assigned File #2013-013771. Fictitious Business Name is Being Abandoned by: 1. Lawrence Vincent Papike, 14695 Chaparral Slope Rd. Jamul CA 91935. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Larry Vincent Papike 0/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9001772 Filed: Jan 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cherry Street Surf Shop. Located at: 2630 Flower Fields Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Melanie Anne Huff, 2630 Flower Fields Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/14/2018 S/Melanie Anne Huff, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002567 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Start Midwife Services. Located at: 3630 Enterprise St., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: PO Box 80338, San Diego CA 92110. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Best Start Midwife Services, 3630 Enterprise St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/2014 S/Karen Roslie, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002566 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Start Birth Center. Located at: 3630 Enterprise, San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: PO Box 80338, San Diego CA 92138. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Best-Start Birth Center, 3630 Enterprise St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/19/1989 S/Karen Roslie, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9002445 Filed: Jan 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aragon Transportation. Located at: 766 S Nardo Ave B2, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nazario Aragon, 766 S Nardo Ave B2, Solana Beach CA 92075; 2. Abdulia Diego, 766 S Nardo Ave B2, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nazario Aragon, 02/02, 02/09, 02/16, 02/23/18 CN 21269