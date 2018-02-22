Hit the Road: Great gadgets for globetrotters

If you’ve got travel on the calendar or know someone who does, check out these new products. They might make your journeys easier, faster and/or more pleasant.

YogaPaws

Both yoga and travel enthusiasts, the Cardiff mother-daughter team of Gail and Jamie Getzwiller understood that hauling a yoga mat when traveling is cumbersome. Solution: YogaPaws. Made of yoga mat material, the flexible, padded socks and gloves slide over your feet and hands and voila! No need for a yoga mat. Finger and toe cutouts allow for control of positioning, and the fitted palm and foot coverage enhances balance and helps distribute weight evenly, they say. Comes with a mesh carrying case. $29. https://www.yogapaws.com/

Case+Drift towel

There is never enough room in our suitcases for all we want to take. That’s why Case + Drift’s Turkish towel is an ideal travel companion. Soft, lightweight, quick-drying and compact, this towel can serve as a beach blanket, airplane throw, sarong, bath towel, yoga mat or even a scarf. Some have been known to use it as a table cloth. Machine washable (yes!), and it can go in the dryer, but dries quickly in the sun as well. Three versions that vary in weight, color and pattern are available. $40 each. https://caseanddrift.com/.

CleverMade cooler

The best thing about the CleverMade Cooler is what it does when it’s NOT in use. It folds down to only 3 inches in depth, which means easy, space-saving storage. When in use, this lightweight, sturdy, soft-sided cooler has plenty of room. Holds up to 50 cans plus ice. The interior wipes clean. Ideal for short trips to the beach or those long road trips. Six colors. $29.99. www.clevermade.com

Itzy bag

When it comes to products for the traveler, small things that can turn into big things get high marks for practicality. That’s what Itzy bags from Gadgit Girlz do. These colorful string bags fit in pocket, purse or palm of your hand and have the ability to s-t-r-e-t-c-h and carry up to 20 pounds. It always shrinks to original size and is washable. Three for $19.99. www.gadgitgirlz.com/.

Dr. Plotka’s Mouthwatchers

Who hasn’t wished for a decent travel toothbrush? Boston area dentist Ronald Plotka has invented one that utilizes ”silver technology” that “eliminates 99.9% of bacteria buildup for up to six hours after brushing.” The Mouthwatchers brush has a sturdy handle with a comfortable grip, and the compact brush is easy to store. Plotka says the special bristles outlast the usual nylon bristles found on other brushes. Great for purse or backpack. $5.99. https://www.mouthwatchers.com/collections/all-products/products/travel-tooth-brush.

Nomad wallet charger

A wallet with a cell phone charger? Yes, way! Nomad has designed one for iPhones that looks stylish and still fits in a pocket or purse. It’s constructed of rugged Horween leather and has slots for six credit cards and a cash pocket. An indicator light shows how much battery power is left. (It took about a quarter of the power to charge my 6s phone from 40 percent, and product information says it will provide one full charge to an iPhone 7.) The wallet-charger concept is true to the Santa Barbara company’s creed: “Own fewer things, be resourceful and seek adventure.” Battery charger cord included. https://www.hellonomad.com/leather-charging-wallet-slim.

Pawscout

Pets, like children, don’t always mind. But unlike children, they can wander off and cover many miles in a fairly short time. That’s where Pawscout comes in. The technology combines a smartphone app with a Pawscout Tag, which emits a Bluetooth signal to help owners find a lost pet. The app creates pet-friendly communities wherever the app is being used, even by those that don’t have pets but are willing to help owners find them. The app is free, tags are $14.95-$21.99. https://pawscout.com.

