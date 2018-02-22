Del Mar hotel restaurant keeps Five Diamond rating

REGION— The Addison restaurant at Fairmont Grand Del Mar maintained its coveted AAA Five Diamond Rating, one of only two eateries in Southern California to earn the distinction, the Automobile Club of Southern California announced Feb. 21.

The other Southern California restaurant earning the Five Diamond Rating was The Belvedere at The Peninsula Beverly Hills.

The Belvedere has been a AAA Five Diamond restaurant since 1995. The Addison has been on the list since 2008.

“`AAA Five Diamond restaurants have evolved over the years to meet the changing expectations of restaurant enthusiasts who are increasingly sophisticated about cuisine,” said Patty Marenco, manager of the Auto Club of Southern California’s Approved Accommodations Program. “Guests want to learn about cooking techniques, fresh ingredients and trends. They are looking for a wide-ranging dining experience that includes being entertained. No longer does world-class mean formal attire and opulent surroundings. And that’s where AAA’s Diamond Ratings can help guide the discerning diner.”

Two Carlsbad restaurants — Argyle Steakhouse and Vivace at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort — and two in Rancho Santa Fe — Mille Fleurs and Veladora — were among 13 restaurants in San Diego County to earn Four Diamond ratings.

According to the Auto Club, such restaurants are chosen for “distinctive fine-dining, creatively prepared, skillfully served, often by a wine steward, amid upscale ambience.”

The others on the list were:

The Grove Steakhouse at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine; A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla; Donovan’s Steak & Chop House in La Jolla; George’s at the Cove in La Jolla; The Marine Room in La Jolla; Avant in Rancho Bernardo; Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop in San Diego; Grant Grill at The US Grant in San Diego; and Mister A’s in San Diego.

The Four Diamond Rating was a first for Avant, Cowboy Star and Veladora.

