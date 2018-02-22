Council OKs revised plans for Aviara, Poinsettia parks projects

CARLSBAD — Last week the City Council approved revised plans for improvements to Aviara and Poinsettia parks.

Aviara Park is slated for a large passive outdoor gathering area, stage and picnic areas and restroom. However, all bids received for the Aviara project were rejected, according to the staff report.

The council, though, re-authorized the City Clerk to advertise a new round of bids.

The Poinsettia project, meanwhile, may finally move forward after public outcry over a grassy bowl (a drainage detention basin), which was slated to be the site of the city’s next dog park. Instead, it is recommended the dog park move to the east side of the park between the basketball courts and parking lot, and south of the tennis and soon-to-be pickleball courts.

The city conducted a survey of residents nearby Poinsettia Park in November 2017 and found 80 percent of 675 polled approved of the new location for the dog park.

“I know the City Council and parks department have put a lot of time into this,” said Carlsbad resident, Amy Wingston during last week’s City Council meeting.

The combined estimated cost of the projects is $6.3 million, although the projects are delayed at least six months. This will be the third time the city has advertised the project for bid.

According to the staff report, bids were received in 2016 and 2017, but all have been rejected. The latter was affected by a feasibility concerning a community center and the relocation of the dog park at Poinsettia Park.

Residents and the city teamed to discuss relocation sites for the dog park, with city staff conducting two surveys. The Poinsettia project includes a new athletic field, pickleball courts and a playground.

The projects were designed together and planned to be bid together in order to take advantage of importing and exporting soil needs and the close proximity between the parks.

Originally, the community and city supported the idea of a recreation center at Poinsettia Park, but agreed that it must be downsized to about 35,000 square feet to go forward.

The planned addition of the community recreation center was slated for the northeast corner of the park.

However, since the feasibility study returned to the City Council showing the center needed to be reduced in scope to accommodate parking, the center would lose many amenities, thus making it not feasible, Carlsbad Parks and Recreation Director Chris Hazeltine said during a meeting last year.

The other park projects, such as Pine Avenue Park and Leo Carrillo Ranch, are on schedule.