California Company Extends Scholarship Entry to Encinitas Students

Encinitas, CA- Local students may be interested to know that a California based auto transport company, A-1 Auto Transport, Inc. in Aptos, announced this week they are offering entry to their $1000 college scholarship to Encinitas students. The scholarship, started in 2016, is open to students who enter by March 10, 2018.

Learn more about the scholarship here: https://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.

Eligibility

Eligible students must attend a two or four-year accredited college or university, have a minimum 3.0 GPA and submit a 100% original essay/article with a topic based on auto transport. All essay/article content will be checked to ensure it is original and not found elsewhere on the internet.

Topics may include:

Car Shipping

Motorcycle Shipping

RORO Transport

Enclosed Transport

International Moving

Other topics of interest may be found by visiting the company website at:

A1autotransport.com

Essays/articles for scholarship entry need to be sent to: scholarships@a1autotransport.com by the deadline date of March 10, 2018. All entries will be published to the website along with the students name to be voted on by the public. The Scholarship Committee urges students to share their essays with others to help gain votes. A winner will be announced at the end of March 2018 on the website as well as personally via email.

The company has already received numerous entries with topics ranging from shipping to another country, boat and yacht shipping, the simplicity of car shipping and even one essay that imagined how a Disney movie may have ended had A-1 Auto Transport been included in the plot of the film. The company is looking for creativity with the essays and looks forward to seeing what the students send in.

Contact

For further information about the scholarship, students may reach out to the Marketing Director at A-1 Auto Transport, Joe Webster, at the following address:

A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.

9032 Soquel Drive #200

Aptos, CA 95003

Phone: 831-778-4529

A little about A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.

A-1 Auto Transport, Inc. has been headquartered in Aptos, California for over 20 years and they provide local, interstate and overseas auto shipping and storage options. The company arranges shipment for all makes and models of cars, trucks, SUV’s and other vehicles and they use energy efficient trucks for delivery. The company has a commitment to customers to provide reliable, trustworthy services and they have generously decided to offer their scholarship to students in various cities in California and other states that they serve.