1125 South Cleveland, Oceanside Grand Opening!

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday Feb. 24th and Sunday Feb.25th 11AM to 3PM

Gift Card Drawings and Refreshments

PURCHASE THIS WEEKEND – RECEIVE $10,000 IN CREDITS TOWARD CLOSING COSTS*

This is truly an exciting announcement for all of us who love high quality, upscale, luxury, coastal living. Join us this weekend Saturday Feb. 24th and Sunday Feb.25th 11AM to 3PM for the Grand Opening of 1125 South Cleveland Street, Oceanside proudly offered by Hallmark Communities. Choose from only 15 of the most sought after, limited edition, modern lifestyle, dramatic Townhomes in all of Coastal North County. We look forward to seeing you there to take a tour of our furnished model. Then choose an open, free flowing, floor plan, and purchase one of only 15 of these incredible & desirable Townhomes with 30 DAY MOVE-INS. Enjoy refreshments and gift card drawings every half hour, and a $10,000 closing cost credit for a purchase during this Grand Opening Weekend*.

The Townhomes at 1125 South Cleveland offer an active upscale lifestyle, panoramic ocean views from your individual roof top decks, breath taking sunsets, cool sea breezes, and one of the most desired locations just blocks from the beach. All this coupled with extraordinary value. 1125 South Cleveland offers the closest to the beach access of any new development in the area. This is the coastal lifestyle that everyone desires. The best time to visit and make your selection is now. Do not miss this opportunity. Come to our Grand Opening and experience these extraordinary Townhomes for yourself.

You are centered in the right place for the ultimate in upscale coastal living, just 3 blocks from the beach, restaurants, shops, nightlife, fun activities, transportation and all of the best of downtown Oceanside. Enjoy your walk, jog, or bike ride as you breathe the brisk fresh sea air and take in the local beach scene. Then, entertain in a gourmet, meticulously appointed chef’s delight kitchen that naturally flows into a bright family room, dining room, and a rooftop deck with those breath-taking views. Choose from floor plans that detail active, optimal lifestyle layouts from 1,337 to 1,865 square feet, with 2 to 3 bedrooms and up to 3.5 baths, convenient attached 2 car garages, and individual rooftop decks. All of the third floor dual masters have ensuite baths. The 3 bedroom homes have a bedroom and a bath on the second floor.

Each of the 3 floors of these magnificent Townhomes showcase the ultimate in artfully integrating smart space planning for optimal living, elegant design, and custom treatments crafted with the utmost skill and care. All this with sea air from second floor balconies and capped with panoramic post card views from individual roof top decks makes for a living environment that can be yours at 1125 South Cleveland. With a total of only 15 Townhomes that are being offered timing is important. Please take the time to enjoy and see these magnificent Townhomes at our Grand Opening Event.

Because of its proximity to the beach, restaurants, nightlife, transportation and amenities, this community has been named the BEST VALUE IN COASTAL NORTH COUNTY. Pricing for these exclusive, luxury, modern lifestyle Townhomes is from the $600,000’s to the $ 800,000’s. With a premiere location and the superior execution of design and construction, these townhomes are in demand as buyers see the homes value in the current marketplace. Come and see for yourself at the Grand Opening weekend.