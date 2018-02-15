Small Talk: Happy Lunar New Year — oxen beware!

Wishes to all for a lucky and bountiful lunar new year 4715, Year of the Dog. I may have already mentioned that I love the Lunar New Year, and it officially started yesterday. The best part of this holiday is it’s traditionally celebrated for at least two weeks. I really like that in a holiday.

The Chinese regard the dog as an auspicious animal. Apparently, one god of Chinese legend used a loyal wolfhound to help him capture monsters. We could all use one of those, eh?

So I checked the horoscopes, and it’s a great year for sign of the Rabbit, but things look a bit dicey for the sign of the Ox. That’s me. Moo. Last year was the year of the high-energy fire rooster and we may all have gotten a bit singed. In contrast, it says the slower pace of the Earth Dog may be an adjustment. The overall message is — “slow down a little. Learn to relax and enjoy life.” So I’m thinking that means my motto for the year can be “Oh, pool boy!”

But it seems I am destined to knock heads with Tai Sui, the legendary god in charge of people’s fortune. As an ox, I am in for some serious ill luck unless I host some parties and keep handy a mythical animal named Pi Xui or some Fu dogs. Everybody grab your party hats. Pi Xui and my Fu dogs will be rocking the house.

I believe I’ll go put on something red, order some take-out Chinese and pop open a bottle of Tsingtao beer. To paraphrase Dirty Harry, “Do you feel lucky? Well, do ya, punk?”

