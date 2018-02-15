Oceanside Friends of the Arts hosts fundraiser gala

OCEANSIDE — Attendees of the Oceanside Friends of the Arts second annual fundraiser gala will enjoy a night of fun — with a chance to win the trip of a lifetime.

Each guest will receive a raffle ticket for a weeklong trip at the Zulu Nyala African Safari in South Africa.

“Zulu Nyala can only be visited if you have bought a trip from a 501(c)3 — or if you are traveling with a twosome that has purchased this trip as an auction item for their fundraiser,” Susan Brown, president of Oceanside Friends of the Arts, said.

This makes for an exciting opportunity for guests.

Complete with dinner, dancing, a silent auction and live music by Nashville recording artist Raynaldo Martine, plus the raffle of the safari, the gala is sure to be a night to remember.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at El Camino Country Club, 3202 Vista Way in Oceanside. Ticket prices are $85 per person and come with one raffle ticket at the door, with the opportunity to purchase more. Tickets can be ordered online at www.oceansideartwalk.org.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will support the First Friday Art Walk events and provide schol-arships to local students.

“Oceanside Friends of the Arts raises funds for scholarships for kids that want an education from one of our many arts and culture beginning to advanced schools,” Brown said.

The group took over production of the First Friday Art Walk events in 2016, which run monthly from March to December.

“This is the second year that the Oceanside First Friday Art Walk has operated under new man-agement, and we are extremely pleased with the increasing growth in attendance and local/regional participating artists,” Brown said. “Our first month, March 2016, we had approximately 75 people attend, and by December of 2016, we had over 1,500.”

The first Art Walk in 2018 will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. March 2 at Oceanside SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 110 N. Myers St.

“Since Oceanside is one of the 14 cultural districts in the state of California, we are very active in the continuum of promoting the art and culture — from theater, dancing, music and all of our me-diums of art creation.”